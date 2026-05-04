Dancing With Shadows by Rani Grennell Now Available for Readers

Dancing With Shadows by Rani Grennell

DUBLIN, IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The poetry collection Dancing With Shadows by Rani Grennell has been published. The book shares a set of poems written over many years. These poems quietly look at life, memories, relationships, and how a person changes over time.A Collection That Moves Through Life’s MomentsThe book brings together poems from different parts of life. It includes moments from childhood, family life, love, and loss. Each poem shows a small part of life, and together they form a simple and clear picture.Some poems talk about everyday moments, while others touch deeper feelings. The writing stays calm and natural, which makes it easy for readers to understand and relate to.Looking Back While Understanding the PresentMemory is an important part of this collection. Many poems look back at the past and show how it still stays with a person. The past is not left behind, but carried forward in thoughts and feelings.The book also shows how people grow and change. Different roles in life, like being a child, a parent, or a partner, shape who a person becomes.A Balanced View of Difficulty and StrengthSome poems speak about pain, loss, and confusion. These feelings are shown in a simple and quiet way. There is no heavy or dramatic tone.At the same time, there is a sense of moving forward. The poems show that even in hard moments, life continues. This gives the book a steady and balanced feel.Clear Language and Natural ExpressionThe language in Dancing With Shadows is simple and easy to read. The words are clear, and the meaning is easy to follow.Nature often appears in the poems. Images like light, water, sand, and seasons are used to show feelings and change. Some poems also use spacing on the page to guide how they are read.Readers Who May Find Meaning in the BookThis collection is suited for readers who enjoy calm and thoughtful poetry. It may connect with those who like reading about memory, life, and relationships.The simple language makes it easy to read, while the ideas give the reader something to think about.About the AuthorRani Grennell is a retired Speech and Drama Tutor. She was born into a South African Indian family and later moved to Ireland in the early 1960s. Her life across different cultures has shaped her writing.She qualified as a drama teacher in 1976 and later opened her own drama studio. In recent years, she has also worked in film as a background artist and has appeared in several productions. Alongside this, she has continued writing poetry, short stories, and plays.A Body of Work Built Over TimeThe poems in this book were written over many years. They were not created all at once. This gives the collection a natural flow, showing how thoughts and feelings have changed over time.The book does not tell one single story. Instead, it shares many small moments and reflections that come together as a whole.AvailabilityDancing With Shadows by Rani Grennell is now available.

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