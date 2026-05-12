90-Year-Old Veteran and Retired Department of Defense Engineer Publishes Poetry Collection on May 18

Dr. Joseph P. McClain Releases Reflections On Life Poetry, a Seven-Decade Collection of Heartfelt Verse

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book: Reflections On Life Poetry by Dr. Joseph P. McClain presents a deeply personal collection of poems spanning more than seven decades of American life.Written in clear, accessible language, the book captures quiet triumphs, family bonds, military service, the humor of aging, and the grace found in everyday moments. The poems began in 1955 while McClain was stationed at Chambley Air Base in France and continued through his 49-year career with the Department of Defense.Key Highlights:• Poems honoring military service, brotherhood, and sacrifice• Heartwarming reflections on family, marriage, and grandchildren• Light-hearted pieces on the realities of aging and daily life• Accessible poetry that appeals to veterans, grandparents, and readers of all ages• A poetic memoir emphasizing life as a journey rather than a destinationAbout the Author: Dr. Joseph P. McClain is a retired clinical engineer who served 49 years with the Department of Defense, culminating as Director of the Clinical Engineering Division at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He earned degrees in Biomedical Engineering, Organizational Behavior, and Business Administration.A decorated veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, McClain is also an award-winning singer. He began writing poetry in 1955 and now shares his lifetime of wisdom at the age of 90.

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