Josephine Garner’s ‘A Banner of Love’ Celebrates an Interracial Marriage That Defies 1950s Conventions

A warm, intimate novel following a Black woman’s journey from rural East Texas to Greenwich Village, building a life with her white lawyer husband.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book:In her debut novel, In A Banner of Love, the sequel novel to Solomon’s Blues, Josephine Garner delivers a tender, first-person portrait of Esther Fay Payne, a proud Black woman from rural East Texas now living in New York City. Married for two years to Taylor Andrew Payne, a talented white attorney at the prestigious firm Reuben, Fellows, and Goldman. As a black woman, Esther learns to live in Taylor’s white world no longer as his housekeeper but as his wife. In addition to the social conventions that are still against them, even in New York, Esther fears that their marriage has worsened the distance between Taylor and his family. He is dismissive of his sister and uncle, but Esther is haunted by their absence. She yearns for their family to be whole, but what she learns in the process threatens their happiness.Esther recounts the everyday realities of their interracial marriage: the warmth of their cozy Greenwich Village apartment, the loyalty of their dog Herman, the supportive yet watchful presence of her Aunt Grace, and the lingering questions from both Black and white communities. Rooted in the biblical verse “He brought me to the banqueting house, and his banner over me was love” (Song of Solomon 2:4), the story explores the quiet courage required to love across color lines in 1950s America. With grace, humor, and unflinching honesty, Garner captures the beauty rituals of Harlem, the pressures of professional ambition, the pull of family ties left behind in Texas, and the simple, profound joy of a marriage that feels both miraculous and ordinary.Key Highlights:• Authentic, richly detailed scenes of 1950s Harlem beauty culture and the daily rituals Black women undertook to meet societal expectations of elegance• A deeply personal interracial love story told from the wife’s perspective, balancing romance with the realities of race, class, and belonging in postwar New York• Memorable characters, including the stylish Aunt Grace, the courtly Russian landlord Mr. Brodsky, and Taylor himself—a principled, stubborn man who loves his wife exactly as she is• Themes of faith, resilience, and identity drawn directly from the novel’s biblical inspiration and Esther’s reflections on her Texas roots• Elegant prose that feels both timeless and intimate, offering readers a heartfelt window into a marriage that chooses love over convenienceAbout the Author:Josephine Garner is a storyteller who honors the everyday heroism of ordinary people navigating extraordinary times. In the acknowledgments of A Banner of Love, she credits friends and readers-turned-friends for their encouragement and guidance that brought this story to life. Garner’s novel draws on a deep appreciation for the resilience of Black families and the redemptive power of love that crosses boundaries.

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