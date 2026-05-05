Retired Idaho Physician Stan Eisele, M.D. Set to Release Powerful Memoir on Doctor Burnout and Life After Medicine

My Life As a Doctor: Reflections on Burnout, Calling, and Retirement Launches May 15th

EAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book: Eagle, Idaho — Retired internal medicine physician Dr. Stan Eisele will release his long-awaited memoir, My Life As a Doctor: Reflections on Burnout, Calling, and Retirement, on May 15th.In this honest and heartfelt book, Dr. Eisele shares his deeply personal 40-year journey through modern medicine — from a childhood tragedy that sparked his calling, through years of growing burnout and disillusionment with the healthcare system, to a life-saving heart attack miracle and the unexpected emotions of retirement.With warmth and vulnerability, he explores the “happy grievances” of leaving a defining career, the power of faith and family, unforgettable patient stories, and how his calling simply changed form — from healing patients to serving his community through the arts. Written for physicians, healthcare workers, retirees, and anyone seeking renewed purpose, this memoir offers hope and encouragement for those navigating life’s difficult transitions.Key Highlights:• Raw account of physician burnout in today’s healthcare system• Dramatic survival of a “widow-maker” heart attack and full recovery• The bold “Power Move” relocation that reignited his career• Moving patient stories that reveal the human side of medicine• Transition from clinical practice to founding the Eagle Jazz & Blues Fest• Faith-filled reflections on identity, purpose, and giving back in retirementAbout the Author:Dr. Stan Eisele practiced internal medicine for over 40 years. A USC School of Medicine graduate, he cared for thousands of patients while adapting to the rapidly changing healthcare landscape. Now retired in Eagle, Idaho, he continues serving his community through music, leadership in the Eagle Civic Auditorium project, and family life.

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