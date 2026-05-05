Business Reporter: Achieving full-stack sovereignty

Why UK companies must look beyond sovereign data residency

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a discussion on Business Reporter, nLighten talks about how a broader concept of data sovereignty can build trust and offer businesses embracing it a competitive edge over rivals. Data sovereignty is rapidly emerging as a critical priority for UK businesses operating across Europe, yet many organisations still mistake data residency for full control. While hosting data in a UK or EU region addresses where data is stored, it does not determine who ultimately controls it, who can access it or which laws apply. True sovereignty extends far beyond location. It includes visibility over the tooling that interacts with data, such as monitoring systems, support platforms and backups, as well as strict governance over encryption keys and access controls. It also requires clarity on subcontractor chains and the legal jurisdictions governing service providers, particularly in scenarios where external regulatory or geopolitical pressures may arise.Industry experts highlight that clear boundaries, robust controls and defined accountability are now essential to building trust. Organisations that can demonstrate these capabilities reduce procurement friction, accelerate deal cycles and strengthen their position in highly regulated sectors. A full-stack approach to sovereignty is increasingly seen as best practice. This spans infrastructure, ensuring workloads and disaster recovery remain within defined regions; platform, covering logs and metadata; operational, governing privileged access; and cryptographic, ensuring control over encryption keys. Ownership and governance structures further define accountability and legal exposure.For UK sectors such as SaaS, financial services, healthcare and public sector suppliers trading in the EU, this level of transparency is becoming a competitive differentiator. As outlined in nLighten’s whitepaper Where Is Your Data Really? organisations that embed sovereignty into architecture and operations are better positioned to build trust, ensure compliance and win business in complex markets.To find out to what extent your organisation is sovereign, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.co.uk, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About nLightennLighten is a digital infrastructure platform focused on developing and operating innovative edge data centres across Europe's key economic hubs. Its strategically distributed data centres deliver best-in-class network access to enterprises, private users and the mobile workforce. nLighten is working towards establishing a pan-European presence in all major cities and smaller business hubs. Its edge data centres are close, coupled, and connected. By being closer to customers and users, nLighten ensures low-latency access and high availability.

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