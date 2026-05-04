SourceFuse Marks 20 Years with Launch of 'SourceFuse AI,' Signaling Its Evolution into an AI-Native Engineering Firm

SourceFuse announces its rebrand to SourceFuse AI as it marks 20 years, embedding AI across its delivery lifecycle to drive faster, scalable enterprise outcomes

UTTAR PRADESH, NOIDA, INDIA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceFuse, a global technology and digital engineering company, today announced its rebrand to SourceFuse AI, marking a major milestone as the company celebrates 20 years of operations on May 4, 2026.The rebrand reflects SourceFuse’s evolution into an AI-native organization, where artificial intelligence is embedded across every stage of delivery, from consulting and architecture to engineering and operations.The announcement reflects a broader shift in enterprise engineering, where AI is no longer an add-on capability but the foundation of how systems are designed, built, and operated.A 20-Year Journey, Now Accelerated by AIFounded in 2006, SourceFuse built its reputation on a consulting-led approach to engineering, prioritizing strategy, architecture, and long-term thinking before execution.Over the past several years, the company has systematically integrated AI into its delivery model, fundamentally transforming how enterprise systems are built, modernized, and operated.“Twenty years ago, we started with a simple belief that the best engineering teams don’t start with code, they start with questions. Today, with SourceFuse AI, we’re building on that same foundation, now powered by AI at every layer of execution”, said Gautam Ghai , CEO & Co-Founder, SourceFuseRebrand Reflects an Existing RealitySourceFuse emphasized that the rebrand is not a pivot but a recognition of what the company has already become.“This isn’t an announcement of transformation, it’s an acknowledgment of one. SourceFuse AI is not a new company. It’s the company we’ve already become,” said Kelly Dyer , CEO, SourceFuseThe company noted that AI has been embedded across its delivery lifecycle, enhancing speed, precision, and scalability without compromising governance or engineering rigor.AI Embedded Across the Full Delivery LifecycleSourceFuse AI integrates artificial intelligence across every stage of its delivery model:- Discovery cycles reduced from weeks to days- Legacy modernization accelerated significantly- Operations are increasingly autonomous through AI-driven remediationAI is not layered onto services but built into how engagements are delivered—spanning consulting, development, and managed services.Four Core Pillars Driving SourceFuse AIAs outlined in the company’s corporate overview, SourceFuse AI operates across four key service pillars:- AI-Powered Product Development- AI-Led Legacy Modernization- Data & AI Solutions- AIOps & Next-Gen Managed ServicesThese capabilities are unified under a continuous lifecycle, Discover → Build → Intelligence → Run, designed to eliminate silos and accelerate outcomes.Built for Outcomes at ScaleSourceFuse AI combines its consulting-led DNA with a suite of proprietary accelerators and AI agents that compress timelines while maintaining enterprise-grade quality, governance, and security.“Innovation is only meaningful if it delivers outcomes. Our delivery engine is designed to help clients move faster without compromising quality, governance, or scale.” said Kabir Chandhoke, COO, SourceFuseWhat This Means for Clients and the MarketFor existing clients, the rebrand does not change relationships, teams, or accountability. Instead, it enhances the firm’s ability to deliver:- Faster time-to-market- Reduced total cost of ownership- Greater precision and scalability- The ability to solve more complex, AI-driven problemsFor the broader market, SourceFuse AI positions itself distinctly from firms newly entering the AI space.The company highlights that it is “twenty years into a consulting-led engineering practice that AI has made dramatically better.”About SourceFuse AISourceFuse AI is an AI-native digital and product engineering company that helps enterprises build, modernize, and scale intelligent systems. With 20 years of global experience, a 600+ strong delivery workforce, and 600+ projects delivered worldwide, the company combines consulting-led strategy with AI-powered execution to deliver enterprise-grade outcomes.

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