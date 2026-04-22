SourceFuse Appoints Chetan Bhardwaj as Global Head and VP – GTM

Chetan Bhardwaj joins SourceFuse as Global Head and VP – GTM, bringing 18+ years of experience in enterprise sales, marketing, and global growth strategy.

UTTAR PRADESH, NOIDA, INDIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceFuse , a leading provider of cloud-native digital transformation and AI-led solutions, today announced the appointment of Chetan Bhardwaj as Global Head and VP – Go-To-Market (GTM). With over 18+ years of experience in strategic sales and marketing, Chetan brings deep expertise in driving enterprise growth and building high-impact go-to-market strategies across global technology organizations.In his new role, Chetan will be responsible for shaping and executing SourceFuse’s global GTM strategy, strengthening the company’s market positioning, expanding enterprise relationships, and accelerating sustainable revenue growth across key markets.In his previous role at DemandFarm, he served as Global Head – Sales, playing a pivotal role in scaling global accounts and expanding enterprise sales. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at globally recognized organizations, including LinkedIn, Gartner, and upGrad, working closely with C-suite leaders, particularly marketing and business executives, to drive measurable business outcomes.A seasoned go-to-market leader, Chetan has extensive experience advising organizations on strategy, growth, and marketing effectiveness. At LinkedIn, he worked with B2B marketing leaders to unlock value through data-driven marketing solutions, while at Gartner, he guided technology CMOs on strategic decision-making and performance benchmarking.“We are thrilled to welcome Chetan to the SourceFuse leadership team. His extensive experience in enterprise sales and go-to-market strategy will be instrumental as we continue to scale globally and deliver value to our customers,” said Gautam Ghai , CEO & Co-Founder, SourceFuse.Commenting on his appointment, Chetan Bhardwaj said,“I am excited to join SourceFuse at a time when organizations are increasingly looking to leverage cloud, AI, and digital transformation for growth. SourceFuse has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to driving impactful go-to-market strategies, strengthening client partnerships, and contributing to the company’s global expansion journey.”Known for his ability to bridge strategy with execution, Chetan brings a customer-centric and pragmatic approach to growth. His diverse background across consulting, business development, and strategic communications enables him to drive alignment between market needs and business outcomes.With this strategic addition to its leadership team, SourceFuse continues to strengthen its capabilities in driving innovation, expanding global reach, and delivering transformative solutions to its clients.

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