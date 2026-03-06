SourceFuse Announces Partnership with Databricks to Accelerate Global Data & AI Transformation

SourceFuse partners with Databricks to help enterprises modernize data platforms, unlock AI & GenAI capabilities, and accelerate analytics innovation globally.

FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceFuse , a leading cloud-native digital transformation company, today announced a global partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company. This collaboration brings together SourceFuse’s deep expertise in modernization, cloud engineering, and enterprise-scale data transformation with the Databricks platform for data, analytics, and AI, enabling both organizations to deliver accelerated value to customers across the globe. Through this partnership, enterprises worldwide will be empowered to modernize their data foundations, unlock AI-driven intelligence, and scale innovation faster than ever.The partnership is built on a shared mission to help enterprises unlock the full power of data and AI. SourceFuse brings its deep expertise in application and database modernization, combined with a strong AWS Premier Tier Services Partnership, to integrate Databricks as the intelligent layer for AI apps, analytics, and agents.SourceFuse will upskill a 100+ strong team on Databricks certifications over the quarter. This capability supports joint innovation, including advanced GenAI and AI agent use cases such as natural language queries, semantic search with Vector Search, and automated forecasting using Databricks AutoML.As part of its partnership with Databricks, SourceFuse has rapidly built strong technical depth, achieving 125 Databricks certifications within just two months, as of January 2026. These certifications span core Associate and Professional tracks across Data Engineering, Analytics, Machine Learning, and Generative AI. Complementing this, SourceFuse has completed 70 Databricks GTM and accreditation badges focused on Generative AI, AI agents, partner enablement, and industry-specific GenAI presales. This growing, certification-led Databricks practice positions SourceFuse to deliver enterprise-scale analytics, GenAI, and AI agent solutions with confidence. SourceFuse will continue to expand this practice in close collaboration with Databricks to drive joint innovation and customer impact globally.Key Focus Areas:1. Database Modernization to Data Value Creation: SourceFuse will position the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform as the default choice for advanced analytics in modernization deals, with their Lakebase and Agent Bricks solutions. This is specifically targeted at companies struggling with fragmented data, high licensing costs, and legacy databases like SQL Server and Oracle.2. Proven Customer Success: Together, SourceFuse and Databricks will provide value-driven solutions across multiple industries:- Financial Services: Regulatory-ready data platforms, real-time insights, and AI-driven monetization.- Healthcare and Life Sciences: Secure multi-tenant analytics, language processing for 70+ languages, and clinical intelligence.- ISVs / Hi-Tech: Scalable, multicloud architectures for SaaS applications and AI-led product innovation.- Telecom: Real-time customer analytics and predictive network insights.“We are grounded in modernization. We are now supercharging our data story. And have chosen DB to accelerate that journey. Databricks’ Lakehouse vision perfectly aligns with our modernization-led transformation strategy. This partnership allows us to bring unified, AI-ready data ecosystems to customers worldwide,” said Gautam Ghai , Co-Founder and CEO, SourceFuse.Learn more here about how to begin your Databricks-powered journey with SourceFuse.

