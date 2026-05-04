Monetary and financial statistics – March 2026

MACAU, May 4 - According to statistics released today (4 May) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in March 2026. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans* decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 2.9% and 3.8% respectively, M1 thus decreased 3.5% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities fell 0.2%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.5% to MOP859.2 billion. The shares of Macao pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.0%, 44.8%, 7.0% and 14.6% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits* decreased 0.4% from the preceding month to MOP836.7 billion whereas non-resident deposits* increased 5.4% to MOP348.1 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 3.8% to MOP255.5 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector grew 1.7% to MOP1,440.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 18.9%, 45.0%, 8.7% and 25.9% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector* fell 1.1% from a month ago to MOP483.7 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “restaurants, hotels and similar activities” and “construction” grew at respective rates of 5.6% and 1.3% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “wholesale and retail” and “transport, storage and communications” fell 6.8% and 3.4% respectively. Concurrently, external loans* dropped 2.7% from the preceding month to MOP542.6 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector declined 2.0% to MOP1,026.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.2%, 40.8%, 16.0% and 17.1% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-March 2026, the overall loan-to-deposit ratio decreased from 73.9% at end-February to 71.2%, while the ratio for the resident sector decreased from 45.0% to 44.3%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 59.0% and 49.2% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 4.7% from a month ago.

* Resident and non-resident deposits, as well as domestic loans to the private sector and external loans, cover both individuals and enterprises.

Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly