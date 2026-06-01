【5th inauguration anniversary】Macao Grand Prix Museum carries on Macau Grand Prix culture and enriches experiences of “tourism +”

MACAU, June 1 - In celebration of its 5th inauguration anniversary today (1 June) after the expansion, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”), operated by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), offers free admission and features special activities for the public from this May onward. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Deputy Director Jennifer Si Tou arrived at the Museum for a closer picture of the public’s visit and participation in the featured activities on the day, with the hope that the Museum can continuously leverage innovation as the driver to move forward and enrich the diverse appeal of “tourism +” for preservation and dissemination of the Macau Grand Prix’s culture while manifesting the unique glamour of “tourism + sports”.

Free admission in celebration of 5th anniversary

Residents and visitors enjoyed free visits to the Museum today (1 June). Museumgoers were drawn to behold the valuable motorsport exhibits and experience the exciting fun of interactive installations. They also took pictures with Macao Tourism Mascot Mak Mak. They joined the special interactive game named “Lens Hunter: Code Breaker Adventure” to learn more about the Macau Grand Prix’s culture and history. On this day, museum visitors were gifted pictorial stickers to piece together a grand picture of the number “5” on an installation to mark this major milestone of the Museum.

The “Legendary Senna – F3 Racing Woodcraft Wooden Model Workshop” was also held in advance yesterday (31 May) in celebration of the occasion. The three free workshop sessions enjoyed much popularity. Participants engaged deeply in the fun of piecing together the wooden model, which was designed after the legendary driver Ayrton Senna’s Formula 3 racing car. As an award-winning product in the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards, the wooden car model embodies the beauty of the woodwork technique, Mortise and Tenon.

Regular exhibition of Formula 4 race car model at the scale of 1:1

The inaugural Macau Formula 4 Race - FIA F4 World Cup debuted at the Macau Grand Prix in 2025. In parallel with the historic new race, the Museum debuted a Formula 4 race car model at the scale of 1:1 today (1 June) for regular exhibition, offering photo opportunities in celebration of the 5th inauguration anniversary. The size and outlook, aerodynamic design and fine structure of the car model are in synchrony with the second-generation Formula 4 race car of Mygale. Visitors can have a close encounter with the real dimensions and fascinating mechanics of modern Formula racing for beginners.

Museum welcomed over 600,000 visits over five years

The Macao Grand Prix Museum was inaugurated on 1 June 2021 as an expansion project. With the aim to create a fun learning experience for museumgoers, the Museum continues to innovate and introduce new elements to carry on the motorsport culture. The Educational Tour Course in the first phase was launched to enhance students’ understanding of the Macau Grand Prix’s culture and museum exhibits through guided museum tours and learning activities.

Since coming into service in 2021, the Museum has welcomed over 600,000 visitors cumulatively. In 2025, a total of 164,461 persons visited the Museum, among which 10,817 persons (in 694 groups) received the guided tour services for schools, organizations and the public. Between January and May 2026, the Museum welcomed 67,001 visitors.

MGTO is dedicated to deepening “tourism + sports” integration and raising the Macau Grand Prix’s impact as a unique calling card to boost the city’s appeal as a world centre of tourism and leisure. As a sophisticated blend of history, sports, popular science, technology, culture and creativity as well as barrier-free accessibility, the Museum is committed to offering museumgoers a fun and leisure learning experience while sharing and carrying on the Macau Grand Prix’s cultural legacy. As part of the efforts to promote educational tourism development in recent years, the Educational Tour Course has been designed to foster education across fields.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.