【5th inauguration anniversary】Macao Grand Prix Museum offers free admission and special fun activities for the public on 1 June

MACAU, May 31 - In celebration of its 5th inauguration anniversary after the expansion, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”), managed by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), will offer free admission and hold special activities tomorrow (1 June), including the debut of a Formula 4 race car model at the scale of 1:1 on display. Macao Tourism Mascot Mak Mak in a racing outfit will interact and take pictures with museumgoers. Residents and visitors are welcome to visit, celebrate and gain a historic, cultural and informative picture of the Macau Grand Prix and experience the charm of “tourism + sports”.

1:1-scale Formula 4 race car model debuts

As an important project of “tourism + sports” in Macao, the Museum curates a collection of valuable motor-racing exhibits that reflect the glorious history of the Macau Grand Prix. Museumgoers can also enjoy fun interactive installations and get immersed in the speed and passion of this momentous race.

The inaugural Macau Formula 4 Race - FIA F4 World Cup debuted at the Macau Grand Prix in 2025. In parallel with the historic new race, the Museum will debut a Formula 4 race car model at the scale of 1:1 from 1 June for regular exhibition, offering photo opportunities in celebration of the 5th inauguration anniversary. The size and outlook, aerodynamic design and fine structure of the car model are in synchrony with the second-generation Formula 4 race car of Mygale. Visitors can have a close encounter with the real dimensions and fascinating mechanics of modern Formula racing for beginners.

Explore the motorsport world and Bingo treasure hunt for prizes

On 1 June, the Museum’s anniversary, museum visitors will be gifted pictorial stickers to piece together a grand picture of the number “5” on a mega installation for photo moments in celebration of the 5th anniversary. They can also join an interactive game named “Lens Hunter: Code Breaker Adventure” on site for free. Upon completion of the Bingo mission and posting photos taken in the Museum on social media, participants can join an electronic lucky draw on site for a chance to win the MOC (My Own Creation)-limited-edition wooden miniature model of Triumph TR2 – a champion car collectible at the Museum – or another souvenir. The prizes are available while stock lasts.

F3 Racing Woodcraft Wooden Model Workshop enjoys popularity

The “Legendary Senna – F3 Racing Woodcraft Wooden Model Workshop” was held in advance today (31 May) in celebration of the 5th anniversary. The three free workshop sessions attracted 459 signups, among which participants were chosen by lots. They engaged deeply in the fun of piecing together the wooden model, which was designed after the legendary driver Ayrton Senna’s Formula 3 racing car. As an award-winning product in the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards, the wooden car model embodies the beauty of the woodwork technique, Mortise and Tenon.

Celebrate International Museum Day

In commemoration of the International Museum Day on 18 May, the Museum has lately held a reading session featuring the children’s book “Mak Mak’s Journey in Macao – Macau Grand Prix” and three sessions of the “Let’s Glow! Racing Neon Sign Workshop”, besides running a game booth at the Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026 to promote the Macau Grand Prix’s culture.

As an expansion project, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was inaugurated by MGTO on 1 June 2021. Committed to offering fun educational experiences, the Macao Grand Prix Museum takes local and visiting museumgoers on an innovative journey about Macao’s motorsport culture, while incessantly optimizing its offerings and introducing new elements for preservation and dissemination of the Macau Grand Prix’s culture. As part of the efforts to promote educational tourism development in recent years, the Educational Tour Course has been designed to foster education across fields.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.