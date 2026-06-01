São Paulo Life Sciences Delegation Exchange Meeting Held Leveraging Macao's Platform Role to Boost Co-operation in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry Chain

MACAU, June 1 - To deepen Macao's bridging function as a China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform and expand economic and trade co-operation between the Chinese mainland, Macao and Brazil in the Big Health sector, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR Government (hereinafter referred to as "IPIM"), together with the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (hereinafter referred to as "ISAF"), the Health Bureau (hereinafter referred to as "SS"), and other departments and institutions, held the "São Paulo Life Sciences Delegation Exchange Meeting" (hereinafter referred to as the "Exchange Meeting") on May 27 (local time in São Paulo, Brazil). During the period, the delegation also visited and inspected several local official institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and industry associations, promoting multi-lateral co-operation and talent exchange.

Visiting Government and Business Associations to Expand the China-Brazil Trade Co-operation Network

The delegation successively visited the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in São Paulo, and the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), exchanging views on registration requirements, market access, and regulatory conditions for the importation of traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine into Brazil, thereby opening up more room for economic and trade co-operation between Macao and Brazil in the Greater Health sector. Minister-Counselor Xing Wenju of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil stated that the acceptance of traditional Chinese medicine among the Brazilian population has increased, and he fully supports economic, trade, pharmaceutical, and cultural co-operation between Brazil and Macao. ANVISA also gave positive feedback on talent training and exchange between Macao and Brazil.

Establishing a "Mainland-Macao-Brazil" Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry Chain via the Macao-Portuguese-speaking Countries Platform

During their stay in Brazil, the delegation also visited local higher education institutions in São Paulo, including the Institute for Technological Research of the State of São Paulo (Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnológicas - IPT). On these occasions, industry-academia-research representatives shared how to leverage the advantages of the Macao-Portuguese-speaking countries platform to establish a "Chinese mainland-Macao-Brazil" bio-pharmaceutical industry chain co-operation system. The delegation and local Brazilian companies exchanged opinions on topics such as positioning and sales regulations for overseas drugs and medical devices, connection and listing mechanisms, local sales channels, and procurement and application requirements in the public system and private market. They also shared market experiences and explored co-operation possibilities.

In-Depth Exchanges Open Up China-Brazil Economic and Trade Co-operation Space

The Exchange Meeting was held on May 27 (local time in São Paulo, Brazil), with over 50 representatives from the Brazilian government and enterprises, as well as delegation members, in attendance. Lei Sai Ian, Vice-President of ISAF, and Wong Cheok Pang, Head of the Medical Activities Licensing Division of the Health Bureau of Macao, shared their insights on pharmaceutical regulation in Macao and supporting the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Representatives from ANVISA and the Regional Pharmacy Council of São Paulo State presented the local policy environment, investment opportunities, and industrial development advantages. The Brazilian Association of the Pharmaceutical Inputs Industry (ABIQUIFI) and a local enterprise healthcare data management platform provided in-depth introductions to local investment opportunities. The delegation engaged in in-depth discussions with local government entities and enterprises during the exchange session, exchanging intentions on the subsequent establishment of regular dialogue mechanisms and specific co-operation projects, ushering in new momentum to expand the room for China-Brazil economic and trade co-operation.