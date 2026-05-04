ModusLink Brno Awarded Silver Recognition by the Responsible Business Alliance

ModusLink Corporation achieves high score following a comprehensive evaluation under the RBA’s Validated Assessment Program

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation today announced that its Solution Center in Brno, Czech Republic has achieved Silver Recognition under the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) Validated Assessment Program (VAP).This recognition is awarded based on performance in an independent third-party audit assessing compliance with the RBA Code of Conduct, applicable laws, customer requirements, and industry standards. The Brno facility achieved Silver status with zero Priority findings, reflecting the Solution Center’s strong performance across all evaluated areas.The RBA VAP is one of the most comprehensive assessments in the industry, covering five key areas: Labor, Health and Safety, Environment, Ethics, and Management Systems.“This recognition reflects the consistent work of our team in Brno to operate in line with rigorous global standards,” said Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink. “Achieving Silver status with zero Priority findings demonstrates a high level of operational discipline and accountability. We are proud of the team’s commitment to maintaining a responsible, safe, and compliant workplace.”This milestone follows the RBA high scores achieved by ModusLink’s Solution Centers in Miami, Waigaoqiao, Penang, and Kunshan, reflecting the company’s consistency in upholding responsible business practices and meeting the expectations of their customers, partners, and regulators.For more information about ModusLink’s participation in the RBA’s Validated Assessment Program, please contact:Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – mahnoor_khan@moduslink.com | +31642925683About ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlementmanagement solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

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