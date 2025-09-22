ModusLink Announces Strategic Transition to Oracle Cloud-Based ERP and Warehouse Management Systems

The transition empowers ModusLink to become a data-driven, predictive, and proactive logistics partner for clients.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation is proud to announce a major technological advancement in its operations. As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering world-class, efficient, and flexible services to clients worldwide, ModusLink is transitioning from its current SAP ERP system to a cutting-edge Oracle cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Warehouse Management (WM) solution.This transition comes in response to SAP’s end-of-life announcement for its SAP ECC 6.0 platform, which will no longer be supported after December 2027. After a comprehensive evaluation of future-ready solutions, ModusLink selected Oracle’s cloud-based platform for its best-in-class infrastructure, advanced analytics capabilities, robust security, and seamless integration with other business applications. This strategic transformation will be implemented over the next two years and is scheduled for completion by March 2027, with full parallel processing maintained through December 2027 to ensure uninterrupted service for all clients.Powered by Oracle’s cloud-based solutions, ModusLink anticipates major advancements in client management. Oracle’s best-in-class cloud infrastructure ensures faster processing and improved system reliability, while its built-in scalability ensures that the platform adapts seamlessly to support the evolving business needs for ModusLink’s clients. Integrated analytics tools will deliver smarter decision-making across supply chain functions. The system also includes enterprise-grade security features to safeguard client data at every step. Oracle is also designed to integrate with other business applications, enabling smoother workflows and ensuring end-to-end process efficiency.“We are excited to embark on this transformation that will elevate our service capabilities, prepare our operations for the next wave of digital innovation, and lay the foundation for AI adoption,” said Fawaz Khalil, CEO at ModusLink. “This investment reflects our commitment to innovation and client satisfaction.”ModusLink is committed to a seamless transition with no disruption to client services. A dedicated transition team is actively mapping processes for each client and site. Clients can expect regular updates throughout the transition, including progress milestones and key testing phases. Business Managers and Account Directors will remain available to answer questions and provide individualized support to ensure a smooth and transparent migration experience.This strategic shift positions ModusLink to not only meet the dynamic demands of the global marketplace, but also to lead the way in intelligent, secure, and flexible supply chain solutions.For more information about ModusLink’s Oracle ERP transformation, please contact:Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – mahnoor_khan@moduslink.comAbout ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., serves the supply chain management markets. ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.