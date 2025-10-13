ModusLink Kunshan Awarded Silver Status by Responsible Business Alliance

ModusLink continues to demonstrate strong commitment to responsible supply chain practices.

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation is pleased to announce that its Kunshan, China facility has been awarded Silver status under the Responsible Business Alliance’s (RBA) Validated Assessment Program (VAP). This adds another RBA achievement to ModusLink’s growing list of globally recognized ESG certifications as the company continues to make regulatory compliance a top priority.The RBA VAP audit is one of the most rigorous and respected supply chain assessments in the industry, evaluating compliance across five key categories: Labor, Health and Safety, Environmental Impact, Ethics, and Management Systems. Recognition is granted based on a facility’s ability to meet the RBA Code of Conduct without major non-conformances. Kunshan earned an impressive score of 193.8 out of 200 with no Priority findings and full scores in Labor, Environment, Ethics, and Supply Chain Management.“We are proud of our team in Kunshan for their outstanding performance and commitment to high standards,” said Fawaz Khalil, CEO of ModusLink. “I am especially proud of our China sites’ strong record on RBA compliance, which reflects our strategy to lead with integrity and deliver excellence for our global customers.”This recognition follows recent RBA top scores at other ModusLink sites and affirms the company’s stated mission to embed compliance and responsible supply chain practices into every level of its global supply chain operations.For more information about ModusLink’s sustainability efforts and global operations, please contact:Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – mahnoor_khan@moduslink.com | +31642925683About ModusLink CorporationModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

