Kuvings AUTO10 Plus Highlighted as a Practical Everyday Juicer for Home Users

Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus AUTO10 Plus has a hopper extension that increases the hopper's maximum capacity to 4L. Kuvings USA is holding a 30% discount promotion in celebration of Mother’s Day. Show your appreciation this Mother’s Day with the Kuvings AUTO10 Plus. Kuvings logo

Kuvings AUTO10 Plus is a hands-free slow juicer with a 4,000cc hopper, designed for convenient daily use and easy cleaning.

IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kuvings AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Slow Juicer is positioned as a practical solution for daily juicing in U.S. households. As a premium juicer designed for modern kitchens, the model supports large-capacity juicing and reflects a growing preference for hands-free operation and batch preparation.Recent home appliance trends show that consumers increasingly value ease of use and time-saving functionality. Within this context, the AUTO10 Plus is designed to reduce preparation time while maintaining consistent performance across a range of ingredients. As a cold press juicer, it is built to support convenient daily wellness routines at home.The AUTO10 Plus features a 4,000cc (135 oz) hopper. This allows users to process larger quantities of fruits and vegetables in a single session. The large capacity supports batch juicing for families or weekly routines. It also reduces the need for repeated ingredient loading. Compared with more compact models, this design supports a more efficient workflow for users who regularly prepare fresh juice at home.The unit includes an automatic cutting mechanism that processes whole ingredients with minimal preparation. This hands-free system reduces the need for pre-cutting. It helps create a more streamlined juicing process, even when working with tougher ingredients such as ginger and turmeric. As a masticating juicer, the AUTO10 Plus is designed to handle a wide variety of ingredients with stable performance.The AUTO10 Plus is built to maintain stable performance across both soft fruits and firm vegetables. Its motor supports consistent output during continuous operation, making it suitable for regular daily use.Built on Kuvings' cold-press technology, the AUTO10 Plus operates at low speeds to reduce heat buildup during extraction. This process helps maintain the natural characteristics of ingredients. The juicer is designed for easier cleaning after each use.The AUTO10 Plus can also be used to prepare plant-based recipes, including almond milk and other plant-based milk options at home. As veganism and plant-based eating continue to grow in popularity, consumers are increasingly looking for kitchen appliances that support a wider range of ingredients and daily routines.When comparing Kuvings models, the AUTO10 Plus is often considered alongside options designed for different use cases. The AUTO10 offers hands-free juicing with a capacity suited for practical everyday use, while the CB1000 Professional Vacuum Blender is built for blending applications using vacuum technology to help maintain freshness. Within this lineup, the AUTO10 Plus combines hands-free operation with a larger-capacity hopper for batch preparation.A Kuvings representative said the AUTO10 Plus was designed to simplify daily juicing while maintaining reliable performance. The focus was on reducing preparation time and improving overall usability for home users.As consumers continue to evaluate options through Kuvings comparison, the AUTO10 Plus remains a practical choice. This premium juicer combines hands-free operation with large-capacity performance and supports a consistent juicing routine at home.The AUTO10 Plus is currently available at 30% off as part of the Kuvings USA Mother's Day promotion. The promotion runs through May 11, 2026. Consumers can learn more or shop directly at https://www.kuvingsusa.com/

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