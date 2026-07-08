Experience a Traditional Hanok Café in Korea—Complete with Modern Signature Drinks

Briny Palgong combines traditional hanok architecture with signature fresh juice beverages made using the Kuvings CS600 Commercial Cold Press Juicer.

IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many travelers visiting South Korea, experiencing a hanok—a traditional Korean house—is often high on the itinerary. While many historic hanok buildings have been preserved as cultural sites, others have found new life as cafés, offering visitors a chance to enjoy Korean architecture alongside specialty coffee and handcrafted beverages.One example is Briny Palgong, a café located near Palgongsan Mountain in Daegu. Combining the timeless character of a hanok with contemporary café culture, the space has become a popular destination for both local residents and visitors looking to enjoy scenic surroundings, thoughtfully prepared drinks, and a distinctly Korean atmosphere.Like many cafés in Korea, Briny Palgong goes beyond coffee. Its menu includes a variety of signature beverages designed to complement the café's seasonal ingredients and relaxed setting. Fresh fruit smoothies, blended drinks, and specialty beverages have become an important part of the customer experience,reflecting a broader trend across Korea's café industry where unique drink menus help define each café's identity.To prepare many of its fresh juice beverages, Briny Palgong uses the Kuvings CS600 Commercial Cold Press Juicer . According to the café, the juicer helps maintain consistent juice quality while allowing staff to keep pace during busy service hours. Its slow cold press technology extracts juice from fresh fruits with minimal preparation, making it well suited for the café's signature fruit beverages.Across South Korea, cafés continue expanding beyond traditional coffee menus by offering smoothies, fresh juices, desserts, and seasonal specialties. As beverage programs become more diverse, operators are placing greater emphasis on equipment that can deliver both consistent quality and efficient workflow.For cafés like Briny Palgong, signature drinks are more than additional menu items—they help create a memorable café experience that combines Korean hospitality, traditional architecture, and modern beverage culture.

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