What Makes Korean Café Menus Stand Out? Signature Drinks Play a Big Role

South Korea's café industry is expanding beyond coffee, with many cafés adding fresh juices, fruit beverages, and other made-to-order drinks to their menus.

IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As South Korea's café industry continues to evolve, many operators are expanding their menus beyond coffee with fresh juices, fruit beverages, and other made-to-order drinks. As a result, investing in the right commercial juicer has become an important consideration for cafés looking to offer fresh ingredients while maintaining efficient service.One example is Cafe Melt, located along the Geumho River in Daegu. Known for its riverside views and light-filled interior, the café has become a destination for customers looking to enjoy both specialty coffee and freshly prepared beverages.Among its signature menu items is the Apple Carrot Juice, made entirely from freshly juiced apples and carrots without added sugar. The café also serves a Fresh Lemon Ade, prepared with freshly squeezed lemons for a bright citrus flavor that differs from beverages made with concentrates.According to the café, customers increasingly appreciate drinks prepared with fresh ingredients, particularly as interest in lower-sugar and minimally processed beverages continues to grow in South Korea. Fresh juice has become an important part of the menu, giving customers an alternative to traditional coffee drinks.To prepare these beverages, Cafe Melt uses two Kuvings CS600 commercial juicers . The café says the machines are easy for staff to learn and operate, allowing juice to be prepared quickly enough to keep pace during busy service hours. According to the café, the straightforward workflow also helps maintain efficient customer service throughout the day.As cafés continue to diversify their menus with smoothies, juices, and seasonal beverages, many operators are placing greater emphasis on equipment that supports both beverage quality and day-to-day efficiency. For businesses serving fresh juice, choosing a reliable commercial juicer can help streamline preparation while delivering a consistent product.For Cafe Melt, fresh juice has become an important complement to its coffee menu. As customer demand for freshly prepared beverages continues to grow, commercial juicers are playing a larger role in helping cafés expand their offerings and create signature drinks that encourage repeat visits.

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