The managing directors of the GEO agency seowerk: Niko Steeb, Dr. Christopher Große, and Andreas Schnurrer (from left to right).

GEO Agency offers a unique combination to boost performance in large language models such as ChatGPT and Gemini

The GEO Agency seowerk is a pioneer in the field of GEO and draws on decades of experience in SEO. Through research, linguists, and PR, we ensure rapid and lasting visibility in LLM models.” — Niko Steeb, GEO-Expert seowerk

AUGSBURG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital tipping point has been reached: As user search behavior shifts radically away from link lists and toward direct AI answers, seowerk GmbH is sending a clear signal to the market. Effective immediately, the agency is exclusively aligning its entire service portfolio with GEO (Generative Engine Optimization). In doing so, the company is responding not merely to a fleeting trend, but to an actual market shift in which both clients and end-users demand immediate, generative relevance.While classic SEO continues to form the indispensable technical foundation for seowerk, the future of digital visibility is now being decided by AI-based answer engines. seowerk is establishing itself as a multidisciplinary pioneer, blending a deep SEO history with intensive research, editorial precision, and a radically data-driven performance GEO approach.Early Pioneers: The Evolution of ExpertiseWith this step, the agency has come full circle. seowerk founders Andreas Schnurrer (Technology) and Niko Steeb (Content) are considered early SEO experts and have helped shape the evolution of search over decades. Since the breakthrough of large language models in 2023, they have been conducting intensive research and working on systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to position brands where the decisions of the future are made: directly within AI responses.The official transition to a pure GEO agency is merely the final formalization of a practice already in place. With dozens of successfully completed GEO projects in recent years, seowerk possesses a wealth of experience that goes far beyond theoretical approaches.A multidisciplinary performance mixseowerk achieves superior performance in AI systems through a mix of competencies that is unique in the market. The company combines specialized expertise into a scalable strategy:Technology & Data: Highly specialized GEO/SEO technology paired with in-depth structures (Schema JSON) to provide AI models with maximum data authority.Content & Linguistics: A team of highly qualified editors and linguists who optimize content so that it is not only captured by language models but also cited preferentially.Research & Development: Programmers who constantly test the limits of optimizability.Distribution & Authority: PR professionals, social media experts, and performance marketers who ensure the necessary external validation and reach on platforms like Reddit or via high-end advertorials.A Look Ahead to the Internet of the Future: AEO and the Agentic WebBut for seowerk, GEO is merely the bridge to the next major milestone. The agency is already actively working on the Agentic Web. In this coming era, autonomous AI agents will act as digital representatives for humans, comparing options and making complex purchasing decisions independently. Here, seowerk is already positioning itself today as a pioneering AEO agency (Agentic Engine Optimization). The goal is clearly defined: brands and companies must remain discoverable, worthy of preference, and technically usable for these autonomously acting decision-makers.

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