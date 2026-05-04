Comintelli Named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms

A platform designed to help decision makers act on trusted intelligence through decision-ready deliverables, AI-supported analysis, and enterprise workflow integrations.” — Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, provider of the Intelligence2day platform for market and competitive intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms. The report evaluated vendors based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

In Comintelli’s view, being named a Visionary reflects the company’s forward-looking strategy, deep customer understanding, and ability to anticipate where the competitive and market intelligence market is heading.

“We believe, this reflects the vision we have been building toward: a platform designed to help decision makers act on trusted intelligence through decision-ready deliverables, AI-supported analysis, and enterprise workflow integrations,” said Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. “In our view, it also reflects strengths customers depend on every day: our understanding of intelligence usage, strong API capabilities, and the ability to deliver actionable outputs such as digests, SWOT analyses, dashboards, and visual analytics across the organization.”

Comintelli believes the market is entering a new phase where competitive and market intelligence must be operationalized across the organization. As AI adoption accelerates, customers need platforms that combine trusted sources, human expertise, structured processes, and workflow integration, turning intelligence into measurable business impact.

“To us, this is ultimately about customer value,” added Martell. “Recognition as a Visionary is encouraging, but the real measure of success is helping our customers reduce uncertainty, act faster, and build sustainable intelligence capabilities that support growth.”





Gartner Attribution

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms, Rahim Kaba, Dan Tolan, Chris Meering, Ethan Budgar, 21 April 2026.

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About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a leading provider of software for Market and Competitive intelligence. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a subsidiary in the United States. The company is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market.

Comintelli’s award-winning and AI-based platform Intelligence2day® enables companies to collect, analyze, and take advantage of information about their business landscape (for example markets, trends, customers and competitors). Intelligence2day® is used by various types of businesses and organizations including the chemicals, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology and manufacturing sectors. Examples of customers are international companies such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, Dow Corteva, Ericsson, Essity, JD Irving, Owens Corning and Tetra Pak.

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