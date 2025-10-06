Comintelli Repositions for the Age of AI with New Brand and Website

Our mission is clear — to empower strategic decision-making through Intelligence as a Solution and to become the most trusted global partner for competitive intelligence.” — Jesper Martell

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, a global leader in competitive intelligence, today launched its new brand identity and website, marking a repositioning of the company. Building on 25 years of experience, Comintelli is evolving from a traditional SaaS provider to delivering “Intelligence as a Solution” — helping organizations transform information into foresight and confident decision-making.

As artificial intelligence automates monitoring, research, and reporting, competitive advantage no longer lies in accessing generic AI models. The real value comes from embedding AI directly into intelligence workflows.

“Generic AI is becoming a commodity,” said Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. “True competitive advantage comes from AI embedded in your workflows — trained on your competitive landscapes, trusted sources, and intelligence taxonomies, and aligned with your strategy. That’s what Comintelli delivers.”

At the center of this transformation is Intelligence2day® together with Telli™ AI, now positioned as the AI workflow layer for competitive and market intelligence. By combining technology, workflows, expertise, and curated content, Comintelli delivers measurable outcomes for its customers, not just tools.

“Our mission is clear — to empower strategic decision-making through Intelligence as a Solution and to become the most trusted global partner for competitive intelligence,” added Martell. “As part of this strategy, we will soon announce new strategic partnerships with leading content providers, consultants, and integration partners.”

Key benefits of Comintelli’s new model include:

• AI-Orchestrated Workflows – Automating repetitive monitoring, research, and reporting tasks so analysts can focus on higher-value insights.

• Competitive Intelligence Expertise – Tailored workflows for specific use cases and verticals including pharma, telecom, chemicals, and manufacturing.

• Seamless Data Integration – Connecting with news feeds, premium data providers, SharePoint, Teams, and other enterprise systems.

• Governance & Compliance – Safeguards ensuring information security, confidentiality and regulatory compliance.

The rebrand reflects Comintelli’s vision: “Enabling intelligence that shapes the future.”

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Martell, CEO

Email: jesper.martell@comintelli.com

Phone: +46 8 663 76 00

Web: http://www.comintelli.com

About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a leading provider of software for Market and Competitive intelligence. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a subsidiary in the United States. The company is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market.

Comintelli’s award-winning and AI-based platform Intelligence2day® enables companies to collect, analyze, and take advantage of information about their business landscape (for example markets, trends, customers and competitors).

Intelligence2day® is used by various types of businesses and organizations including the chemicals, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology and manufacturing sectors. Examples of customers are international companies such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, Dow Corteva, Ericsson, Essity, JD Irving, Owens Corning and Tetra Pak.

