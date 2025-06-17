Comintelli Launches Strategic Reseller Program

This hybrid model not only expands our reach, but ensures we scale with quality—delivering consistent value and success for our customers.” — Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, a leading provider of competitive and market intelligence platforms, today announced the launch of its new Reseller Program, designed to accelerate growth. This initiative aims to expand Comintelli’s market presence by partnering with a carefully selected network of resellers who will drive new customer acquisition and provide localized support.

The program is led by Christian Bjerser, SVP of Strategic Business Development, who oversees all aspects of onboarding, performance, and ongoing partner support. Under this model, Comintelli retains full ownership of customer relationships, ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience throughout the customer journey.

“Our new reseller program brings together partners with deep Competitive and Market Intelligence expertise and strong B2B sales capabilities,” said Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. “This hybrid model not only expands our reach, but ensures we scale with quality—delivering consistent value and success for our customers.”

Initial reseller agreements have already been secured in the Americas and the UK, laying a strong foundation for future expansion into regions such as the Middle East, South America, and Africa. Comintelli has also introduced a dedicated Ambassador Program aimed at enhancing brand visibility and accelerating lead generation through thought leadership, industry events, and strategic connections.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Martell, CEO

Email: jesper.martell@comintelli.com

Phone: +46 8 663 76 00

Web: www.comintelli.com/partners



About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a leading provider of software for Market and Competitive intelligence. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a subsidiary in the United States. The company is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market.

Comintelli’s award-winning and AI-based platform Intelligence2day® enables companies to collect, analyze, and take advantage of information about their business landscape (for example markets, trends, customers and competitors). Intelligence2day® is used by various types of businesses and organizations including the chemicals, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology and manufacturing sectors. Examples of customers are international companies such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, Dow Corteva, Ericsson, Essity, JD Irving, Owens Corning and Tetra Pak.



