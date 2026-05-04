Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: May 4 – May 8, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, May 4

10:45 a.m. Meet with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Chris Klomp, Deputy Administrator and Director of Medicare, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Location: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Washington, D.C.

12:15 p.m. Meeting with Australian critical minerals companies

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

12:45 p.m. Meet with Australian aerospace and defense companies

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

2:00 p.m. Meet with South Korean business and government leaders

Location: The Westin Washington National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland

3:00 p.m. Meet with Charlie Takeuchi, president and CEO of Hitachi America

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

4:15 p.m. Global Gateway reception with Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

5:00 p.m. Speak to investors and industry executives at Utah networking event

Location: Oxon Hill, Maryland

6:45 p.m. Embassy of Japan SelectUSA reception

Location: Embassy of Japan, Washington, D.C.



Tuesday, May 5

7:45 a.m. Breakfast with U.S. ambassadors and Chiefs of Mission

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

9:10 a.m. Speak on SelectUSA governors panel with Jarrod Agen, executive director of the National Energy Dominance Council at the White House

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

10:30 a.m. Meet with Ireland Minister Peter Burke, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States Geraldine Byrne Nason, and Irish business delegation

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

12:00 p.m. Meet with Canadian energy executives

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

1:30 p.m. Meet with Ambassador Christian Turner, British ambassador to the United States

Location: British Embassy, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, May 6

9:30 a.m. Capitol Preservation Board meeting

Location: State Room, North Capitol Building

10:45 a.m. Meet with Theodore J. Garrish, Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy, U.S. Department of Energy

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:45 a.m. Meet with Jaceson Maughan, Commissioner, Utah Labor Commission

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Ceremonial signing for child care access and family leave bills

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

2:15 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason, Commissioner, Utah Department of Public Safety

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Executive Director, Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meet with Utah 2034 leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:30 p.m. Meet with student winners of the “Take Safety Seriously” workplace safety poster contest

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

6:30 p.m. Speak at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit dinner

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Thursday, May 7

10:40 a.m. Speak at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Media Access



Friday, May 8

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 4 – May 8, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, May 4

9:00 a.m. Tour Joseph Smith Memorial Building visitor’s center

Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City

11:30 a.m. Meet with executive director of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services Tracy Gruber

Location: Salt Lake City

1:00 p.m. Meet with Lieutenant Governor’s Office election and administrative directors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Speak at celebration of the 200th Anniversary of Peru-United States relations

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Executive Team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, May 5

9:00 a.m. Speak at Hill Industry Partner Exchange Conference

Location: Eccles Theater, Ogden

Media Access

11:00 a.m. Meeting with General Counsel Daniel O’Bannon

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:50 a.m. Speak at UServeUtah College Community Engagement Council Recognition

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, May 6

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Department of Workforce Services Senior Leadership

Location: Capitol Room 170, Utah State Capitol

11:45 a.m. Meet with Jaceson Maughan, Commissioner, Utah Labor Commission

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

12:30 p.m. Meet with Consul General of Singapore

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Ceremonial signing for child care access and family leave bills

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

2:15 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason, Commissioner, Utah Department of Public Safety

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Executive Director, Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

6:30 p.m. Attend Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit dinner

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Thursday, May 7

9:00 a.m. Attend Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Media Access

Friday, May 8

7:00 p.m. Host “Suffs” Watch Party

Location: Utah Cultural Celebration Center, West Valley City

Media Access