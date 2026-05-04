Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: May 4 – May 8, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, May 4
10:45 a.m. Meet with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Chris Klomp, Deputy Administrator and Director of Medicare, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Location: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Washington, D.C.
12:15 p.m. Meeting with Australian critical minerals companies
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
12:45 p.m. Meet with Australian aerospace and defense companies
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
2:00 p.m. Meet with South Korean business and government leaders
Location: The Westin Washington National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland
3:00 p.m. Meet with Charlie Takeuchi, president and CEO of Hitachi America
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
4:15 p.m. Global Gateway reception with Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
5:00 p.m. Speak to investors and industry executives at Utah networking event
Location: Oxon Hill, Maryland
6:45 p.m. Embassy of Japan SelectUSA reception
Location: Embassy of Japan, Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, May 5
7:45 a.m. Breakfast with U.S. ambassadors and Chiefs of Mission
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
9:10 a.m. Speak on SelectUSA governors panel with Jarrod Agen, executive director of the National Energy Dominance Council at the White House
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
10:30 a.m. Meet with Ireland Minister Peter Burke, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States Geraldine Byrne Nason, and Irish business delegation
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
12:00 p.m. Meet with Canadian energy executives
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland
1:30 p.m. Meet with Ambassador Christian Turner, British ambassador to the United States
Location: British Embassy, Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, May 6
9:30 a.m. Capitol Preservation Board meeting
Location: State Room, North Capitol Building
10:45 a.m. Meet with Theodore J. Garrish, Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy, U.S. Department of Energy
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:45 a.m. Meet with Jaceson Maughan, Commissioner, Utah Labor Commission
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Ceremonial signing for child care access and family leave bills
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
2:15 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason, Commissioner, Utah Department of Public Safety
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Executive Director, Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
3:45 p.m. Meet with Utah 2034 leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:30 p.m. Meet with student winners of the “Take Safety Seriously” workplace safety poster contest
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
6:30 p.m. Speak at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit dinner
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Thursday, May 7
10:40 a.m. Speak at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access
Friday, May 8
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
May 4 – May 8, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, May 4
9:00 a.m. Tour Joseph Smith Memorial Building visitor’s center
Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City
11:30 a.m. Meet with executive director of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services Tracy Gruber
Location: Salt Lake City
1:00 p.m. Meet with Lieutenant Governor’s Office election and administrative directors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Speak at celebration of the 200th Anniversary of Peru-United States relations
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Executive Team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, May 5
9:00 a.m. Speak at Hill Industry Partner Exchange Conference
Location: Eccles Theater, Ogden
Media Access
11:00 a.m. Meeting with General Counsel Daniel O’Bannon
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:50 a.m. Speak at UServeUtah College Community Engagement Council Recognition
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, May 6
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Department of Workforce Services Senior Leadership
Location: Capitol Room 170, Utah State Capitol
11:45 a.m. Meet with Jaceson Maughan, Commissioner, Utah Labor Commission
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
12:30 p.m. Meet with Consul General of Singapore
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Ceremonial signing for child care access and family leave bills
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
2:15 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason, Commissioner, Utah Department of Public Safety
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Executive Director, Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
6:30 p.m. Attend Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit dinner
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Thursday, May 7
9:00 a.m. Attend Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access
Friday, May 8
7:00 p.m. Host “Suffs” Watch Party
Location: Utah Cultural Celebration Center, West Valley City
Media Access
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