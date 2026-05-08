Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,637 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox receives resignation letter from Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen

SALT LAKE CITY (May 8, 2026) — Today, Gov. Cox received a letter of resignation from Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen. The resignation is effective immediately. The governor appreciates Justice Hagen’s years of service to the state of Utah.

Additional information regarding the process to fill the vacancy will be announced in the coming days.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Cox receives resignation letter from Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.