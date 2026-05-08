Gov. Cox receives resignation letter from Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen
SALT LAKE CITY (May 8, 2026) — Today, Gov. Cox received a letter of resignation from Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen. The resignation is effective immediately. The governor appreciates Justice Hagen’s years of service to the state of Utah.
Additional information regarding the process to fill the vacancy will be announced in the coming days.
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