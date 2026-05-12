Utah leaders announce homelessness declines for first time in years

SALT LAKE CITY (May 12, 2026) — Governor Spencer Cox and state officials today announced results from Utah’s 2026 annual Point-in-Time Count (PIT), showing a decline in the overall number of Utahns experiencing homelessness. This is the first year-over-year decrease in recent state history.

The 2026 count recorded 4,512 Utahns experiencing homelessness on a single night in January, a 1.6% decrease from 4,584 in 2025. Last year, Utah recorded an 18% increase, the largest single-year jump in recent history.

“I am hopeful about the changes we are seeing in Utah,” said Gov. Cox. “This year’s reversal in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness on the streets of Utah is the result of sustained legislative investment, strong partnership across state and local governments and continued work from service providers, advocates and community stakeholders.”

Declines in chronic and unsheltered homelessness

The PIT count also saw improvements in the number of Utahns experiencing chronic homelessness. Chronic homelessness refers to individuals who have experienced homelessness for a long period of time or repeatedly over several years while also living with a disabling condition such as a serious mental illness, substance use disorder or physical disability. For these individuals, the number fell from 1,233 to 1,151, a 6.7% decrease. Chronic homelessness represents the highest-need, highest-cost segment of the homeless population.

Unsheltered homelessness also declined in 2025. Unsheltered homelessness refers to individuals living in places not meant for human habitation, such as on the streets, in vehicles, or in abandoned buildings or encampments. For 2025, this number fell from 1,046 to 945, a 9.7% reduction. The result is particularly noteworthy given that Code Blue nights (during which emergency shelter capacity expands) dropped from 120 in 2025 to 68 in 2026, a 43% reduction. The 2025 unsheltered count was recorded under significantly more expansive shelter conditions. This year’s decline occurred with fewer such nights, making it a more durable indicator of system performance.

“For the first time in years, Utah is seeing homelessness move in the right direction, and we’re working to make sure that progress holds,” said President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz. “This progress comes from focusing on accountability, treatment and solutions that produce measurable results when communities come together. Utahns deserve safe communities and a homeless response system that delivers real outcomes, and we will continue building on that progress.”

A “Human First” framework driving results

At the heart of Utah’s progress is a Human First approach that treats homelessness not as a housing problem alone, but as a human one. Governor Cox and state leaders have worked to build a system that pairs shelter and housing access with individualized services targeting the root causes of homelessness that too often keep people trapped on the streets.

The Utah Legislature reinforced that commitment with a $45 million investment during the 2026 session to support Governor Cox’s three key pillars: accountability for high utilizers in the criminal justice system, emergency shelter and affordable housing, and mental and behavioral health infrastructure.

2026 Point-in-Time results at a glance:

Overall homelessness: 4,512 — down 1.6% from 4,584

Unsheltered homelessness: 945 — down 9.7% from 1,046

Chronic homelessness: 1,151 — down 6.7% from 1,233

Sheltered homelessness: 3,567 — up 0.8% from 3,538

More work remains

State officials noted that the 2026 data also highlights areas where continued focus, partnership and investment are still needed, most notably, the number of Utahns aged 65 and older experiencing homelessness. In this demographic, the state saw an increase from 356 to 385 individuals experiencing homelessness. Recognizing that effective interventions for seniors require approaches distinct from the broader shelter system, Utah remains committed to strengthening housing stability resources for this population.

“Homelessness is not a one-size-fits-all problem, and our response can’t be either. An effective, accountable system meets people where they are and gives them the individualized support they need to exit homelessness and build lasting stability,” said Tyler Clancy, state homeless coordinator.

Looking ahead

The Utah Office of Homeless Services is committed to working with local leaders to build a more effective, accountable and sustainable homeless response system that is focused on helping people exit homelessness and move toward long term stability.

“The progress we are seeing today would not be possible without policymakers willing to invest in solutions, local leaders committed to implementation and community partners working together every day,” said Governor Cox.

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About the Utah Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services works in partnership with communities to make homelessness in Utah rare, brief and non-recurring. The office provides statewide support for project services, interventions and system performance reporting. It also supports the Utah Homelessness Services Board in guiding statewide strategy and resource allocation.

About the Point-in-Time Count: The Point-in-Time count is a physical count of all homeless people living in emergency shelters, transitional housing and on the streets on a single night. It is mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The 2026 count was conducted Jan. 29-31. Many factors influence the results of any given count, including weather, organized volunteer efforts and Continuum of Care (CoC) planning. Within that context, the Point-in-Time count is a valuable tool in calculating a community’s need for homeless services on any given night. It is also the primary tool available for measuring the number of individuals experiencing homelessness who are not enrolled in homeless service projects in the Utah Homeless Management Information System (UHMIS).