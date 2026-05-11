Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: May 11 – May 15, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, May 11

10:00 a.m. Meet with Joel Ferry, commissioner of the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Emy Lesofski, director of the Utah Office of Energy Development

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meet with North Sanpete girls volleyball team, 2025 3A state champions

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meeting with Jefferson Moss, commissioner of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Meeting with Representative Neil Walter, Representative Carl Albrecht, Joel Ferry, commissioner of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, and Emy Lesofski, director of the Utah Office of Energy Development

Location: Governor’s Office or Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Speak at The Atlantic Across America event

Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City

Media Access

4:00 p.m. Meeting with Governor Michael O. Leavitt and Gail Miller

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, May 12

No public meetings



Wednesday, May 13

5:15 p.m. National Governors Association meeting

Location: Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.

6:00 p.m. Speak at The Transatlantic Bridge Awards

Location: EU Residence, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, May 14

9:30 a.m. Meet with Sen. Mike Lee

Location: Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.

10:30 a.m. Meet with Sen. John Curtis

Location: Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.

12:30 p.m. Meet with Alex Meyer, deputy assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.



Friday, May 15

9:00 a.m. Meet with Ho K. Nieh, chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Location: Virtual

9:30 a.m. Boards and commissions meeting

Location: Virtual

10:30 a.m. Speak at “Mission Critical” critical minerals event

Location: Southwest Technical College, Cedar City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 11 – May 15, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, May 11

9:00 a.m. Speak at Multicultural Youth Leadership Day

Location: North Capitol Building, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office election and administrative directors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office elections staff

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Governor’s Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy and Innovation Steve Waldrip

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, May 12

No public meetings

Wednesday, May 13

9:00 a.m. Meeting with Abundance Institute

Location: Virtual

10:00 a.m. Speak at Shell USA West Coast Business Leader Meeting

Location: Virtual

11:00 a.m. Meet and tour with National Endowment of the Arts Chair Mary Anne Carter

Location: Utah State Capitol Complex

2:00 p.m. Meeting with Governor’s Senior Advisor for State and Federal Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Environment Quality Commissioner Tim Davis

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, May 14

9:30 a.m. Participate in America250 Walk250 Challenge

Location: Wasatch State Park, Midway

Media Access

11:30 a.m. Speak at Deer Creek Intake End of Project Celebration

Location: Sailboat Beach, Deer Creek State Park

Media Access

12:30 p.m. Meeting with Provo Mayor Marsha Judkins, Provo Deputy Mayor Kyle Friant and Provo Chief Administrative Officer Scott Henderson

Location: Provo

1:45 p.m. Tour America250 Imaginaria at Thanksgiving Point

Location: Ashton Gardens, Lehi

Friday, May 15

9:30 a.m. Boards and commissions meeting

Location: Virtual

12:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association Utah Taxes Now Conference

Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Media Access

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