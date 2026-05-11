Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: May 11 – May 15, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, May 11
10:00 a.m. Meet with Joel Ferry, commissioner of the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Emy Lesofski, director of the Utah Office of Energy Development
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meet with North Sanpete girls volleyball team, 2025 3A state champions
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Jefferson Moss, commissioner of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Meeting with Representative Neil Walter, Representative Carl Albrecht, Joel Ferry, commissioner of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, and Emy Lesofski, director of the Utah Office of Energy Development
Location: Governor’s Office or Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Speak at The Atlantic Across America event
Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City
Media Access
4:00 p.m. Meeting with Governor Michael O. Leavitt and Gail Miller
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, May 12
No public meetings
Wednesday, May 13
5:15 p.m. National Governors Association meeting
Location: Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.
6:00 p.m. Speak at The Transatlantic Bridge Awards
Location: EU Residence, Washington, D.C.
Thursday, May 14
9:30 a.m. Meet with Sen. Mike Lee
Location: Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.
10:30 a.m. Meet with Sen. John Curtis
Location: Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.
12:30 p.m. Meet with Alex Meyer, deputy assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs
Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.
Friday, May 15
9:00 a.m. Meet with Ho K. Nieh, chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Location: Virtual
9:30 a.m. Boards and commissions meeting
Location: Virtual
10:30 a.m. Speak at “Mission Critical” critical minerals event
Location: Southwest Technical College, Cedar City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
May 11 – May 15, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, May 11
9:00 a.m. Speak at Multicultural Youth Leadership Day
Location: North Capitol Building, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office election and administrative directors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office elections staff
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Governor’s Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy and Innovation Steve Waldrip
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, May 12
No public meetings
Wednesday, May 13
9:00 a.m. Meeting with Abundance Institute
Location: Virtual
10:00 a.m. Speak at Shell USA West Coast Business Leader Meeting
Location: Virtual
11:00 a.m. Meet and tour with National Endowment of the Arts Chair Mary Anne Carter
Location: Utah State Capitol Complex
2:00 p.m. Meeting with Governor’s Senior Advisor for State and Federal Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Environment Quality Commissioner Tim Davis
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, May 14
9:30 a.m. Participate in America250 Walk250 Challenge
Location: Wasatch State Park, Midway
Media Access
11:30 a.m. Speak at Deer Creek Intake End of Project Celebration
Location: Sailboat Beach, Deer Creek State Park
Media Access
12:30 p.m. Meeting with Provo Mayor Marsha Judkins, Provo Deputy Mayor Kyle Friant and Provo Chief Administrative Officer Scott Henderson
Location: Provo
1:45 p.m. Tour America250 Imaginaria at Thanksgiving Point
Location: Ashton Gardens, Lehi
Friday, May 15
9:30 a.m. Boards and commissions meeting
Location: Virtual
12:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association Utah Taxes Now Conference
Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access
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