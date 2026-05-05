ACS Athens Named Exemplar School by Middle States Association

American Community schools of Athens Blue

ACS Athens, recognized as an Exemplar School by the Middle States Association of Schools and Colleges (MSA).

As educators, our responsibility is not only to prepare students for the future, but to empower them to shape it with consciousness, empathy, and integrity” — Dr.Peggy Pelonis

CHALANDRI, ATHENS, GREECE, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACS Athens, led by Dr. Peggy Pelonis, has been recognized as an Exemplar School by the Middle States Association of Schools and Colleges (MSA), affirming its position at the forefront of innovative, student-centered education.

This distinction follows the highly successful ACS Athens Colloquium (April 29–30, 2026), held in Athens, Greece, as part of the MSA mid-year review. The Colloquium brought together educators, students, and international experts to showcase the school’s research-driven teaching and holistic approach to learning.

Students played a central role, presenting alongside faculty and global professionals—demonstrating confidence, critical thinking, and Conscious Global Citizenship in action. Their presence highlighted a culture where student learning is authentic, visible, and deeply impactful.

In its concluding remarks, the visiting MSA team described ACS Athens as “a true learning organization,” noting that it is “an exemplar of the Sustaining Excellence protocol in every aspect and in every way.”

The President of ACS Athens , Dr.Peggy Pelonis said; “The American Community Schools, Athens Colloquium reflects our identity as a truly exemplar international school,, not because of what we claim, but because of what we practice every day. It is a space where research meets purpose, where innovation is guided by values, and where learning is deeply human. As educators, our responsibility is not only to prepare students for the future, but to empower them to shape it with consciousness, empathy, and integrity.”

This recognition reflects the collective excellence of the ACS Athens community and its unwavering commitment to shaping learners who think critically, act ethically, and engage meaningfully with the world.

About ACS Athens

ACS Athens is a student-centered international school, embracing American educational philosophy, principles and values. Through excellence in teaching and diverse educational experiences, ACS Athens challenges all students to realize their unique potential: academically, intellectually, socially and ethically — to thrive as responsible global citizens.

ACS Athens, Sustaining Excellence since 1945

129 Aghias Paraskevis Ave. & Kazantzaki Street, Halandri, Athens GR 15234

+30 210 6393200 · +30 210 6390051 · acs@acs.gr

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