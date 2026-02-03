Voice of the Veteran CHMN Peter Palivos Receives U.S. Army’s Highest Civilian Honor-Distinguished Public Service Medal

Four Star General Andrew Poppas, Award Recipient Peter Palivos

Voice of the Veteran Chairman Peter Palivos Receives U.S. Army’s Highest Civilian Honor- "Distinguished Public Service Medal" presented by General Poppas

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History was made in Nevada on November 22, 2025, when Peter Palivos, Chairman of the Board of Voice of the Veteran, received the United States Army Distinguished Public Service Medal (DPSM) the highest civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Army. The medal was awarded by order of Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll and presented in-person by General Andrew Poppas, a four-star general and Commanding General of United States Army Forces Command.

The Distinguished Public Service Medal is reserved for civilians whose service and commitment have resulted in exceptionally outstanding contributions in support of the U.S. Army and the nation. With this historic recognition, Palivos becomes the first civilian in Nevada’s history to receive the DPSM, marking a milestone for the state’s veteran-advocacy community.

“Peter Palivos represents the highest standard of public service,” said Voice of the Veteran leadership following the ceremony. “This extraordinary honor reflects not only his dedication to the mission of supporting service members, veterans, and their families, but also the strength and impact of the Nevada community standing behind those who served.”

As Chairman of the Board, Palivos has been a driving force behind Voice of the Veteran’s work to elevate the voices, needs, and contributions of America’s military community. The award presentation underscores the importance of civilian leadership and community-based commitment in strengthening support systems for veterans across the country.

This milestone event further positions Voice of the Veteran as a leading organization in advocacy, service, and national recognition for those who have dedicated their lives to uplifting veterans and honoring military sacrifice.

About Voice of the Veteran

Voice of the Veteran is a veteran-focused organization committed to advocacy, community engagement, and strengthening support for U.S. service members, veterans, and their families through awareness, initiatives, and service-driven leadership.

