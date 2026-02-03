Day of Gratitude to honor U.S. service members at Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

DAY OF GRATITUDE- THE VOICE OF THE VETERANS- June 6, 2026

Day of Gratitude 2026 will honor U.S. veterans and families on D-Day at Allegiant Stadium, marking America’s 250th anniversary with a national tribute.

"The idea of honoring America's Greatest Generation at Allegiant Stadium on D-Day, 2026 originated after I visited Normandy, France to witness America's heroes, who served in World War II.” — Peter Palivos, Chairman of Voice of the Veteran,

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 6, 2026, CityServe, Voice of the Veteran, and Love Has No Limits are hosting Day of Gratitude, a tribute to the men and women who have served America and to their families who have sacrificed to make their service possible.

Day of Gratitude will be held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Peter Palivos, Chairman of Voice of the Veteran, stated "The idea of honoring America's Greatest Generation at Allegiant Stadium on D-Day, 2026 originated after I recently visited Normandy, France to witness the heroism of America's heroes, who served in World War II and helped unite our nation. Our upcoming event, which will be the biggest Veteran & Military exclusive event in the history of the US, will once again honor these heroes and help unite America."

“The greatest act of love is to lay down one’s life for another,” said CityServe co-founder and CEO Wendell Vinson. “That is exactly what our service members and veterans have been willing to do for our nation. Day of Gratitude exists so that we, the beneficiaries of their sacrifice, can pause and publicly honor them with gratitude, dignity, and tangible support.”

“The Day of Gratitude event uniquely cultivates esteem, awareness, and honor in the hearts of Americans for our heroes that transcends our diverse backgrounds and differences,” said Dominic Russo, Love Has No Limits. “It offers a beautiful opportunity to unite around the transformative force of a grateful heart.”

Day of Gratitude 2026 will include::

• A special awards ceremony

• Live music and entertainment

• Family friendly activities

• On-site access to vital support services and resources for veterans and military families

• Gratitude gifts during and following the event for every family

This event, which is being observed on D-Day, the historic anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, will also feature a tribute honoring the men and women who served our nation in World War II. It was their courage, resilience, and self-sacrifice that kept the world free, secured liberty for many generations, and earned their distinction as “The Greatest Generation.”

The inaugural Day of Gratitude, held on June 8, 2024, had more than 15,000 registered veterans, service members, and family members. The event featured a large-scale awards ceremony, live performances by Walker Hayes and Danny Gokey, an immersive “Escape Reality” experience with illusionists Garry and Jamnine Carson, 49 resource booths, and the distribution of $3 million in gratitude gifts and resources to military families.

Join us as we honor these men and women in uniform whose selfless dedication and service secured the freedoms that we still enjoy today.

For more information, visit https://dayofgratitudeamerica.com/

About Us

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders who help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a “Community of Faith and Opportunity” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Voice of the Veteran is a Nevada Veteran Operated Non-Profit 501(c)(3) Veterans Outreach Organization that is totally dedicated to the enhancement of the life and lifestyle of Veterans and their families. This is accomplished through their efforts and other trusted sources. The direction of these sources may be educational, Veterans helping Veterans or other programs that are beneficial with proven and positive results.

Love Has No Limits is uniting and activating millions of Good Neighbors to provide sustainable solutions to the greatest challenges facing our communities.

