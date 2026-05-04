Royalton Barracks / Crash, DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2002031
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/02/2026 @ 2234 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound, miler marker 63, Hartland VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Ross Gilbert
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks, received a report of a vehicle that crashed into the median on Interstate 91, near mile marker 63, Hartland VT. The operator was located by police walking near mile marker 61 and identified as Ross Gilbert (36). Throughout the interaction, Gilbert was displaying signs of impairment. After investigation, Gilbert was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to Hartford PD for processing. Gilbert was ultimately issued a citation and released. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Windsor PD and Hartford PD.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
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