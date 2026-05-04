Royalton Barracks / Crash, DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2002031

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 05/02/2026 @ 2234 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound, miler marker 63, Hartland VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug





ACCUSED: Ross Gilbert

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks, received a report of a vehicle that crashed into the median on Interstate 91, near mile marker 63, Hartland VT. The operator was located by police walking near mile marker 61 and identified as Ross Gilbert (36). Throughout the interaction, Gilbert was displaying signs of impairment. After investigation, Gilbert was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to Hartford PD for processing. Gilbert was ultimately issued a citation and released. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Windsor PD and Hartford PD.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



