Keith Spears Joins LOHAS as a Partner

LOHAS Further Expands Team of Professionals Operating at the Intersection of Impact Investing and Philanthropy

Keith has been a long-time LOHAS supporter, and we are excited to have him on board and look forward to the positive impact he will make at LOHAS and beyond.” — Rick Davis, LOHAS Managing Partner

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOHAS is proud to announce its newest Partner, Keith Spears. With an extensive background in the financial engineering of socially and environmentally impactful ventures, Keith is passionate about unlocking donor-advised funds, foundation grants, and other charitable funds to support impact investing globally.Previously, Keith led impact investing at Tides Foundation, an $800 million AUM social justice foundation, where he supported impact investing for parties with donor-advised funds. Keith has worked at various investment banking firms such as Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. While at a leading alternative investment firm, Hamilton Lane, Keith led a $550 million impact investment fund on behalf of CalPERS called the Golden State Investment Fund. The impact fund invested in approximately 230 companies which generated over $100 billion in sales and supported almost 120,000 jobs.For over 30 years as an alternative asset professional with a particular expertise in impact investing and private equity, Keith has worked on over 150 transactions and investments that range from $1 million to well over $10 billion. He has advised on over $47 billion in transactions, including approximately $30 billion in 80 private equity fund investments and co-investments and $17 billion in 75 mergers, acquisitions, and related financings."Keith's expertise in the impact investing arena combined with his passion for using financial innovation to improve our world aligns perfectly with LOHAS' mission," said Rick Davis, LOHAS Managing Partner. "Keith has been a long-time LOHAS supporter, and we are excited to have him on board and look forward to the positive impact he will make at LOHAS and beyond."“I am so excited to join the LOHAS team. I have long admired their impactful work. LOHAS is a leader in providing access to philanthropic capital for impact funds and companies. I look forward to providing LOHAS solutions to my network of impact investors,” said Keith.As a Partner at LOHAS, Keith will help parties find innovative ways to use a donor-advised fund ( DAF ) to invest directly in for-profit ventures globally with outsized potential for social and environmental impact. Keith will also support foundation grantmakers through LOHAS’ philanthropic intermediary program ( PIP ) to help amplify their charitable funds to invest alongside private capital. And, beyond impact investment by donors and grantors, Keith will enable impact funds, companies, projects, and entertainment productions to use LOHAS’ fiscal sponsor program ( FSP ) to raise charitable funds that can then be invested in their impact venture. With his extensive financial engineering experience, Keith is well-positioned to help LOHAS achieve its goals and create a brighter, more sustainable future.About LOHASWith Partners based across the U.S., LOHAS is on a mission to unlock billions of dollars in philanthropic capital and support its deployment into for-profit impact ventures that deliver sustainable, financially compelling solutions to our social and environmental challenges. Through LOHAS’ structures, strategies, and support, clients achieve greater return on impact with charitable funds. For more information, contact info@LOHAS.org and explore LOHAS.org today to learn how.

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