Acknowledging the Great Work of Black Fund Managers and Organizations Supporting Diversity Initiatives
EINPresswire.com/ -- On this Juneteenth, LOHAS would like to salute some of its many clients that are supporting Black investment fund managers, causes that empower Black and diverse communities, and entertainment productions highlighting diversity issues.
Launching at the Black Wall Street Homecoming 2023 event today in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the 1921 Venture Fund pays homage to the resilience and legacy of the Black founders from Tulsa’s Greenwood District who tragically lost their lives and businesses during the devastating Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921. With a focus on championing underrepresented founders and dismantling the barriers they face in accessing capital and resources, the 1921 Venture Fund is supported by the Unified Equity Endowment, a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to addressing the generational wealth gap in the Black community.
Continuing with the Oklahoma theme, the Boyd Street Endowment Fund supports minority-led, venture-backed companies, with a focus on empowering race and gender-diverse company founders, and invests in Boyd Street Ventures, a minority-led fund connected to the University of Oklahoma. Boyd Street has been particularly active within the State of Oklahoma and the University community.
The Ally Capital Collab Endowment supports a collection of three amazing venture capital funds managed by women of color investing in companies with diverse founders and leaders. Ally’s amazing fund managers (Tracy Gray, The 22 Fund, Noramay Cadena, Supply Change Capital, and Gayle Jennings - O’Byrne, Wocstar Capital) are changing the trajectory for the economy and entrepreneurs through training, capacity building, technical assistance, and direct investment into funds committed to investing in inclusive entrepreneurs.
The BeDoWin Institute helps drive the flow of investment capital to underrepresented entrepreneurs whose enterprises are poised to deliver financial returns and scalable social impact to communities across America. This month the Institute is successfully completing its first fund manager cohort consisting of 15 exceptional venture capital fund managers investing in a broad range of sectors, including fintech, future of work, women’s health, agriculture technology, sustainable infrastructure, software, cybersecurity, and media.
Continuing its active participation in the arts, the Wocstar Foundation is changing the future of finance, entrepreneurship, media, and social impact entertainment by amplifying the diverse voices of Women of Color and underrepresented creatives. Wocstar champions inclusive stories and creatives who have something powerful to say and is now supporting Lyrics from Lockdown, a theatrical hip-hop and multimedia production written and performed by renowned artist and activist Bryonn Bain. The play follows a life changing encounter with law enforcement in which Bain was wrongfully imprisoned during his second year at Harvard Law School as well as a parallel story in which Bain’s friend Nanon Williams was sent to death row at 17. Featuring 40 characters played by one man, this production is coming soon to Broadway.
About LOHAS
With Partners based across the U.S., LOHAS is on a mission to unlock billions of dollars in philanthropic capital and support its deployment into for-profit impact ventures that deliver sustainable solutions to our social and environmental challenges. LOHAS combats the lack of transparency in the traditional nonprofit world by creating and promoting 100% mission-aligned public charities that invest only in ventures supporting their cause. Persistent problems require innovative solutions. LOHAS clients achieve greater outcomes with their donated capital through sustainable impact investment models. For more information, contact info@LOHAS.org and explore LOHAS.org today to learn how.
Black Wall Street - Tulsa, Oklahoma