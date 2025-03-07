Cinelaunch Partners with LOHAS to Pioneer Impact-Driven Film Financing

Revolutionizing how Socially Conscious Films can be Funded and Brought to Life

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To kick off SXSW Cinelaunch , the cutting-edge FinTech solution for the entertainment industry, and LOHAS , a leader in impact investing and alternative fundraising solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of film financing for social impact entertainment (SIE) projects.This collaboration brings together Cinelaunch's innovative project management and financing platform with LOHAS's expertise in accessing underutilized funding sources, including donor-advised funds (DAFs) and foundation grants. The partnership is set to open new avenues for filmmakers and producers seeking to create impactful content while navigating the complex world of film financing as well as impact investors, foundations, and philanthropists that recognize the power of storytelling to raise awareness and change hearts and minds"Our mission at Cinelaunch has always been to streamline the journey of launching entertainment projects," said Chris K. Daniels, CEO of Cinelaunch. "By partnering with LOHAS, we're not just simplifying the process — we're revolutionizing how socially conscious films can be funded and brought to life."The partnership addresses a critical need in the industry by:- Enabling access to over $250 billion in donor-advised funds in the U.S., a largely untapped resource for film financing.- Providing a pathway for impact investors to participate in film productions without risking portfolio funds.- Offering tax-deductible, philanthropic funding options to finance productions with social impact.- Leveraging LOHAS's donor-advised fund strategy and innovative fiscal sponsor program to invest in SIE productions."LOHAS is thrilled to join forces with Cinelaunch," said Rick Davis, Managing Partner at LOHAS. "This partnership allows us to expand our reach in the entertainment industry and provide filmmakers with the financial tools they need to create content that educates, inspires, and raises awareness about critical social and environmental issues."The collaboration comes at a time when the global entertainment industry's production spending has reached $243 billion, presenting a massive opportunity for streamlined, impact-focused solutions. Key benefits of the Cinelaunch - LOHAS partnership include:- Integrated access to LOHAS's impact investing resources directly through the Cinelaunch platform- Enhanced ability to understand and attract diverse funding sources, including DAFs, foundation grants, and impact investors- Streamlined process for qualifying and packaging SIE projects- Expert guidance on leveraging philanthropic pathways to reduce risk and attract additional investmentThis partnership marks a significant step forward in Cinelaunch's growth, building on its successful launch in February 2024 and the packaging of over $75 million in deals within its first year. Filmmakers and producers as well as impact investors, donors, and foundation grantmakers interested in learning more about how this partnership can benefit their SIE projects are encouraged to visit Cinelaunch.io.About Cinelaunch: Cinelaunch is a cutting-edge SaaS FinTech solution designed specifically for the entertainment industry. Launched in February 2024, Cinelaunch streamlines the intricate journey of launching entertainment projects, making the process faster and more cost-effective than ever before. For more information, visit Cinelaunch.io.About LOHAS: LOHAS provides solutions for impact investing, fundraising, and grantmaking, offering innovative structures and strategies to support impact investing missions. Through its donor-advised fund, fiscal sponsor program, and philanthropic intermediary program, LOHAS enables impact investors, donors, and foundations to support socially and environmentally impactful entertainment productions. For more information, visit LOHAS.orgFor media inquiries, please contact:Cinelaunch Team | info@cinelaunch.ioLOHAS | info@LOHAS.org

