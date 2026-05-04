Coupa and Miebach Collaborate to Unify Supply Chain Design, Planning, and Execution

Decisions only matter if they are accurate and hold up in the real world.” — Nick Banich, Equity Partner and Chief Revenue Officer for Miebach US and CA

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coupa and Miebach today announced a strategic collaboration to help organizations improve supply chain decision-making through a unified Design-to-Plan approach that seamlessly connects supply chain design, planning, and execution.

As volatility, supply disruptions, and pressure to align operational and financial decisions increasingly become the standard and not the exception, traditional supply chain planning solutions alone are not enough. While planning platforms can optimize within established constraints, they often lack the ability to continuously challenge those constraints using AI as conditions change.

Through this collaboration, Coupa and Miebach will help organizations augment existing planning investments with an adaptive, orchestrated approach: embedding scenario analysis, optimization, and decision intelligence into Integrated Business Planning (IBP), Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), and broader supply chain operating models. This approach is designed to help organizations move from static planning toward more executable, financially aligned decisions across cost, service, risk, resilience, and sustainability.

The collaboration brings together Coupa’s AI-native end-to-end supply chain design and optimization capabilities, including digital twin-based scenario modeling, with Miebach’s expertise in supply chain strategy, planning transformation, and execution-oriented operating model design.

Together, the companies help customers:

● Improve alignment between supply chain design, planning, and execution.

● Enhance scenario planning with AI-driven decision-making within existing planning environments.

● Increase supply chain resilience through dynamic evaluation of constraints and trade-offs.

● Connect operational decisions more closely to financial outcomes.

● Create more adaptive and fully orchestrated supply chain models from beginning to end.

“Supply chains need more than just faster planning, they need better intelligence and decisioning,” said Dean Bain, SVP and GM, Supply Chain, Coupa. “Through our collaboration with Miebach, we are helping organizations add a layer of actionable intelligence that connects design, planning, and execution, enabling more adaptive, executable decisions in increasingly dynamic environments. Coupa’s leading category strategy solution, powered by Cirtuo, is the engine powering this shift, using AI-driven intelligence to dynamically translate corporate goals into executable sourcing constraints, ensuring every material dollar is spent wisely and strategically.”

“Decisions only matter if they are accurate and hold up in the real world,” said Nick Banich, Equity Partner and Chief Revenue Officer for Miebach US and CA. “Many organizations have strong capabilities in both network design and planning, but they sit with different teams, tools, and decision cycles. The real unlock comes when those capabilities work seamlessly together. This unique collaboration helps connect those investments, enabling organizations to bring strong design intelligence into planning and drive more accurate, profitable decisions.”

The collaboration will initially focus on high-value use cases such as capacity planning, strategic sourcing, constraints management, inventory deployment, network and planning alignment, and resilience scenarios, helping customers start with targeted use cases and expand over time.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Celebrating its 20 year anniversary, Coupa uses its trusted, community-generated, $9.5 trillion dataset to bring evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you’ll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Miebach

Miebach is a global supply chain consulting and engineering firm focused exclusively on end-to-end supply chain performance. We help market-leading companies improve service, optimize working capital, and strengthen resilience by aligning supply chain strategy, planning, and operations to measurable business outcomes.

Across network design, end-to-end planning transformation, and the optimization of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution operations, Miebach advises clients throughout the supply chain — strengthening decisions with deep industry expertise, advanced analytics, simulation, and intelligence.

Founded in 1973 and operating across four continents, Miebach combines analytical rigor with real-world supply chain engineering experience. As an independent and vendor-agnostic advisor, we design solutions aligned to each client’s strategy, operating model, and technology landscape.

For more information, visit www.miebach.com

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