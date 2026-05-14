Miebach Recognized as Supply Chain Partner of the Year by Coupa

Coupa Supply Chain Miebach Logo

Miebach honored for its excellence, innovation and collaboration

We are thrilled to recognize Miebach as an award winner at the Inspire Partner Summit 2026.” — Greg Harbor, Chief Partner Officer at Coupa.

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miebach, a global end-to-end supply chain consulting and engineering firm, today announced that it was honored as the recipient of the Supply Chain Partner of the Year award at the prestigious Coupa Inspire Partner Summit 2026. Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management, recognized Miebach's commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration within the Coupa Partner ecosystem.

Coupa’s annual Partner Awards recognized and celebrated outstanding achievements and contributions made by partners globally across various categories. With Supply Chain being one of the most coveted awards, Miebach has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in delivering value to customers and driving business success.

"We are thrilled to recognize Miebach as an award winner at the Inspire Partner Summit 2026," said Greg Harbor, Chief Partner Officer at Coupa. "Their commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional results for our mutual customers, while helping businesses drive margin growth and future-proof their operations, reflects the true spirit of partnership that we value at Coupa. Together, we look forward to achieving Coupa’s ambitious goals and driving success in the future."

Miebach has been instrumental in helping organizations connect supply chain design, planning, and execution through an innovative Design-to-Plan approach developed in collaboration with Coupa. Combining AI-driven scenario modeling and optimization capabilities with Miebach’s expertise in supply chain strategy, planning transformation, and execution-focused operating models, enables organizations to make more adaptive, resilient, and financially aligned supply chain decisions. This award serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence and their ability to drive positive outcomes for customers in collaboration with Coupa.

"Winning Coupa’s Supply Chain Partner of the Year award is an incredible honor and a reflection of the strong collaboration between our teams and our shared commitment to helping customers connect strategy, supply chain design, planning, and execution more effectively," said Christine Barnhart, Head of Industry Engagement & Alliances, U.S. & Canada at Miebach. "As supply chains face increasing volatility and pressure to make faster, smarter decisions, we believe the future lies in breaking down silos and enabling more orchestrated, executable decision-making. We’re excited about the momentum we’re building together and the value this collaboration can bring to our customers.”

For more information about Miebach's partnership with Coupa, visit our partner page.

About Miebach

Miebach is a global supply chain consulting and engineering firm focused exclusively on end-to-end supply chain performance. The company helps market-leading organizations improve service, optimize working capital, and strengthen resilience by aligning supply chain strategy, planning, and operations to measurable business outcomes.

Across network design, end-to-end planning transformation, and the optimization of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution operations, Miebach advises clients throughout the supply chain — strengthening decisions with deep industry expertise, advanced analytics, simulation, and intelligence.

Founded in 1973 and operating across four continents, Miebach combines analytical rigor with real-world supply chain engineering experience. As an independent and vendor-agnostic advisor, the firm designs solutions aligned to each client's strategy, operating model, and technology landscape.

For more information, visit www.miebach.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.