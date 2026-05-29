Miebach Named Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Specialist Supply Chain Strategy, Planning & Operations Consulting

Recognition reflects Miebach’s ability to connect supply chain strategy, planning, and execution into real-world performance

The challenge is not defining strategy — it is ensuring decisions hold up in the real world.” — Jorge Motje, CEO, Miebach

FISHERS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miebach, a global supply chain consulting and engineering firm, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Specialist Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting.

Miebach believes the recognition reflects the firm’s commitment to maintaining a vendor-agnostic approach to supply chain technology, working with a curated ecosystem of planning platforms and digital solutions selected based on each client’s operating model, data maturity, and performance objectives.

As supply chain leaders face increasing pressure to improve resilience, service, cost, and agility simultaneously, organizations are looking for partners that can move beyond recommendations and help ensure transformation decisions perform during execution.

“The challenge is not defining strategy — it is ensuring decisions hold up in the real world,” said Jorge Motje, CEO of Miebach. “Our role is to help organizations bridge the gap between planning and operational reality by aligning networks, processes, technology, and operations around measurable business outcomes. We believe this recognition reflects the strength of Miebach’s execution-driven approach and the trust clients place in us to support complex supply chain transformation.”

Focused exclusively on supply chain for more than five decades, Miebach supports organizations globally across consumer goods, retail, fashion, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, logistics, and other supply chain-intensive industries.

The firm combines supply chain strategy, planning transformation, engineering, automation, and digital decision support capabilities through an independent, vendor-agnostic, and operationally grounded approach designed to help clients improve long-term supply chain performance. Unlike providers that combine consulting with software platforms or managed operational services, Miebach remains focused exclusively on helping clients design and execute supply chain transformations aligned to their unique business, operating model, and technology landscape.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Specialist Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting, By Michael Dominy, Caleb Thomson, 26 May 2026

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About Miebach

Miebach is a global supply chain consulting and engineering firm focused exclusively on end-to-end supply chain performance. We help market-leading companies improve service, optimize working capital, and strengthen resilience by aligning supply chain strategy, planning, and operations to measurable business outcomes.

Across network design, end-to-end planning transformation, and the optimization of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution operations, Miebach advises clients throughout the supply chain — strengthening decisions with deep industry expertise, advanced analytics, simulation, and intelligence.

Founded in 1973 and operating across four continents, Miebach combines analytical rigor with real-world supply chain engineering experience. As an independent and vendor-agnostic advisor, we design solutions aligned to each client’s strategy, operating model, and technology landscape.

For more information, visit www.miebach.com

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