METRONATIONAL’s GREENSIDE ADDS PIZZANA, CEMENTING STATUS AS PREMEIR NEIGHBORHOOD DESTINATION

Margherita al Crudo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Houston’s most anticipated neighborhood destination has new dinner plans. MetroNational, a generational real estate investment, development, and management firm, and Radom Capital today announced that Pizzana, the Michelin-recognized pizzeria known for its neo-Neapolitan pies and Bib Gourmand distinction, will now open a new location at Greenside.

Set within the upcoming adaptive reuse development of 1085 Gessner Road, Pizzana’s arrival marks another major milestone for Greenside as its curated mix of dining and lifestyle concepts continues to take shape.

From morning wellness to an evening out, Greenside is being built for workdays, weekends and everything in-between. Pizzana offers a sit-down dining destination to complement the fast-casual and wellness concepts already announced, including Honest Mary's, Leemoo, Hiatus Day Spa, and [solidcore]. Designed by acclaimed architectural firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, the 35,000-square-foot former warehouse space is becoming a vibrant, family-friendly community hub.

"Pizzana is exactly the kind of chef-driven, experience-first brand that reflects our vision for Greenside," said Danna Diamond, Vice President of Retail Leasing at MetroNational. " Our goal is to create a destination where great food, thoughtful design, and community come together.”

Co-founded by Sprinkles Cupcakes creators Candace and Charles Nelson and Neapolitan-born pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi, Pizzana has earned a devoted Houston following since its Houston debut in March 2024, including a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation. The brand's neo-Neapolitan pies are built on Uditi's signature slow dough, fermented for 48 hours for a light yet sturdy crust. Their menu blends the flavors of Southern Italian tradition with the unexpected, with radical flavor interpretations such as Neo Margherita and Cacio e Pepe pizzas. The Greenside location will be Pizzana's second Houston outpost.

“Houston has really embraced Pizzana since our opening in spring 2024, and that support made it an easy decision to keep investing in the city. With our new Greenside location in the Memorial City area, we wanted to create a special space that feels open, inviting, and rooted in the joy of being together. From our open kitchen where you can watch us stretch pizzas, to the expansive patio that opens onto a beautiful lawn, guests can slow down and stay awhile with pizza and a cold spritz! We’re so proud to make this our fourth location in Texas,” said Candace Nelson.

"Greenside was designed to be a place people return to throughout the week, not just a single visit. Adding a concept like Pizzana adds the vibrancy and quality that supports this vision," said Barton Kelly, Radom Capital.

More tenants will be announced through 2026 as Greenside opens alongside established neighborhood anchors Kirby Ice House, Mia's Table, and Torchy's Tacos.

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About MetroNational

MetroNational is a privately held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1954, the multi-generational, family-owned company oversees 11 million square feet of commercial real estate assets, primarily located in Greater Houston. Its diverse portfolio spans office, multifamily, retail, including Memorial City Mall, CityCentre, and M-K-T Heights retail - hospitality, healthcare, and activated green and public spaces, integrating best-of-class services to create places of lasting quality and value. MetroNational’s destinations are also home to two upscale hotels - The Hotel ZaZa Memorial City and The Westin Memorial City - as well as a dynamic and evolving culinary scene, with standout concepts such as Levi Goode’s Credence, Sambrooks Hospitality’s The Pit Room, and FB Society’s Haywire, alongside a diverse mix of other dining options. Through thoughtful development, long-term stewardship, and a deep commitment to community, MetroNational continues to shape places that support how people live, work, and connect.

For more information, visit www.metronational.com.

For leasing and development updates, visit www.greensidememorial.com or follow @GreensideMemorial on Instagram and Greenside Memorial on Facebook.

About Radom Capital

Radom Capital is an award-winning Houston-based real estate development firm specializing in creating enduring and innovative spaces. With a focus on adaptive reuse, retail, and mixed-use developments, Radom Capital is committed to enhancing the urban fabric of communities through thoughtful design. For more information, visit www.radomcapital.com

About Pizzana

For more information, visit https://pizzana.com/

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