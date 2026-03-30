METRONATIONAL GROWS GREATER HOUSTON PORTFOLIO WITH LANDMARK M-K-T HEIGHTS ACQUISITION

Credit: Sean Fleming

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetroNational, a generational real estate investment, development, and management firm, today announced the acquisition of M-K-T Heights, an award-winning, 218,000-square-foot adaptive reuse development in Houston's Historic Heights neighborhood. The acquisition marks a significant milestone as MetroNational expands beyond its traditional West Houston and Memorial City footprint reflecting the company’s broader commitment to investing in community and experience-driven destinations across Greater Houston.

MetroNational has entered into a joint venture partnership with Radom Capital, and Triten Real Estate Partners, the original developers of M-K-T to build upon the project’s strong foundation and continued success. Completed in 2020, M-K-T transformed five 1970s industrial warehouse buildings into a mixed-use destination along the Shepherd Drive corridor. Designed by the acclaimed Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, the space comprises approximately 100,000 square feet of Class-A creative office space and over 100,000 square feet of retail and dining. A 2,000-linear-foot pedestrian boardwalk connects the property directly to the Heights Hike-and-Bike Trail, and the development carries a walk score of 69 and a bike score of 80, placing it well above Houston's city averages of 48 and 49.

Radom Capital and Triten Real Estate Partners will remain active partners in M-K-T, ensuring continuity of vision, leasing, and operations. This partnership underscores MetroNational’s commitment to aligning with best-in-class local operators and reflects a collaborative approach combining institutional ownership with entrepreneurial operating expertise. The acquisition establishes a new strategic direction centered on partnership-driven growth in premier submarkets, with MetroNational leveraging relationships with top-tier operators to access high-quality opportunities beyond its core geography. M-K-T Heights serves as a flagship example of this evolving strategy, demonstrating how MetroNational is scaling its platform through selective, aligned partnerships.

M-K-T attracts a compelling mix of national and local tenants that reflects both the quality of the asset and the vitality of the surrounding community. The tenant roster includes lululemon, Sweetgreen, Mendocino Farms, Ray-Ban and La La Land Kind Café alongside celebrated local concepts such as Anjouil's and Chloe Dao. This blend speaks to the property's standing as a premier destination for Houston's Heights neighborhood and beyond.

"Acquiring M-K-T marks an exciting evolution of MetroNational’s strategy. This asset embodies our commitment to investing in best-in-class developments that are both fundamentally strong and deeply connected to the communities they serve,” said Scooter Hicks, President of MetroNational. “Through our partnership with Radom Capital and Triten Real Estate Partners, we are preserving what makes M-K-T distinctive while establishing a forward-looking approach – collaborating with exceptional operators to thoughtfully expand our platform beyond Memorial City and continue fulfilling our mission of Building Better Lives.”

M-K-T shares distinct parallels with MetroNational's Greenside development in both its adaptive reuse of industrial assets and its emphasis on connectivity, walkability and curated neighborhood-serving tenants. Like Greenside, M-K-T was conceived around the belief that great places are built not just with square footage, but with intention. Both projects bear the imprint of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, and both reflect MetroNational's standard of elevated, high-touch destination development.

"The best projects are created by people who trust each other and love what they are building. We are fortunate to be building M-K-T's next chapter alongside our friends at MetroNational and Triten, said Steve Radom, Managing Principal of Radom Capital. Together, we get to keep playing a part in shaping the neighborhood that gave us all so much."

“Our initial partnership was defined by a shared vision to bring to life a walkable, urban experience that honors its historic bones and creates something truly one of a kind. This next chapter is about building on that foundation to create durable lasting value and cement M-K-T’s place as a trophy asset. I’m proud of what we built, and even more excited about what’s ahead. MetroNational’s mission-driven leadership and deep roots in this city bring exactly the long-term stewardship the asset deserves," said Scott Arnoldy, Managing Partner of Triten Real Estate Partners.

MetroNational intends to apply its long-term approach to the property, prioritizing tenant experience, community engagement and continued occupancy growth. The acquisition adds to a growing MetroNational portfolio of curated destinations across Greater Houston.

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About MetroNational

MetroNational is a privately held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1954, the multi-generational, family-owned company oversees 11 million square feet of commercial real estate assets, primarily located in Greater Houston. Its diverse portfolio spans office, multifamily, retail—including Memorial City Mall and CityCentre retail - hospitality, healthcare, and activated green and public spaces, integrating best-of-class services to create places of lasting quality and value. MetroNational’s destinations are also home to two upscale hotels - The Hotel ZaZa Memorial City and The Westin Memorial City - as well as a dynamic and evolving culinary scene, with standout concepts such as Levi Goode’s Credence, Sambrooks Hospitality’s The Pit Room, and FB Society’s Haywire, alongside a diverse mix of other dining options. Through thoughtful development, long-term stewardship, and a deep commitment to community, MetroNational continues to shape places that support how people live, work, and connect.

For more information, visit www.metronational.com.

About Radom Capital

Radom Capital is an award-winning Houston-based real estate development firm specializing in creating enduring and innovative spaces. With a focus on adaptive reuse, retail, and mixed-use developments, Radom Capital is committed to enhancing the urban fabric of communities through thoughtful design. For more information, visit www.radomcapital.com

About Triten Real Estate Partners

Founded in 2011, Triten Real Estate Partners ("Triten") is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and operating firm headquartered in Houston, with offices in Dallas and Atlanta. The firm pairs deep, relationship-driven market intelligence with an AI-enabled investment process to identify mispriced risk and uncover differentiated opportunities across development, value-add repositioning, and strategic acquisitions. Triten's research-driven, entrepreneurial approach is designed to anticipate market shifts and create long-term value for its partners.

For more information, visit tritenre.com.

About M-K-T Heights

M-K-T Heights is a vibrant, trail-oriented mixed-use development in the heart of Houston’s most coveted neighborhood, The Heights. Developed by Triten Real Estate Partners and Radom Capital and designed by the acclaimed Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, M-K-T was created through the thoughtful adaptive reuse of five existing buildings, preserving the character of the area while delivering a fresh, modern destination for Houston’s creative community.

Spanning over 4 acres of thoughtfully designed green space and connected to 4.7 miles of the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, M-K-T offers a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor experiences. Visitors can explore up to 30 sought-after merchants and restaurants,

from unique boutique retailers to chef-driven dining concepts and dynamic nightlife venues. The dramatic 40-foot Spine serves as the development’s architectural centerpiece, becoming a landmark both day and night.

More than just a retail and dining destination, M-K-T cultivates a one-of-a-kind creative community, offering inspiring environments for businesses, makers, and visitors alike. Whether you’re shopping, dining, working, or simply exploring, M-K-T is Houston’s urban renaissance in action.

600 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007 | themkt.com

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