Traffic Alert - VT Route 30, Jamaica

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 30, Jamaica has both lanes obstructed in the area of 2277 VT Route 30 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.