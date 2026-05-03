***UPDATE*** Williston Barracks / Missing Person
*****UPDATE*****UPDATE*****UPDATE***
On 4/30/26 at approximately 1748 hours the missing female was located safe.
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VSP News Release - Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1003167
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 30th, at 09:56 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford Milton Road, Westford
MISSING PERSON
MISSING: Siobhan Loyer
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 30th, 2026, at approximately 09:56 hours, The Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks was notified of a missing person in the Town of Westford, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Siobhan Loyer (25) was reportedly last seen on April 29th , 2026, at approximately 2300 hours in the area of Westford Milton Road in the Town of Westford.
A photograph of Siobhan Loyer is attached to this press release. Loyer is approximately 5'05" tall, 130 lbs, brown hair, with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweat suit.
Anyone with information on Siobhan Loyer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
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