UPDATE*** Williston Barracks / Missing Person

*****UPDATE*****UPDATE*****UPDATE***

On 4/30/26 at approximately 1748 hours the missing female was located safe.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release - Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1003167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 30th, at 09:56 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford Milton Road, Westford

MISSING PERSON

MISSING: Siobhan Loyer

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 30th, 2026, at approximately 09:56 hours, The Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks was notified of a missing person in the Town of Westford, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Siobhan Loyer (25) was reportedly last seen on April 29th , 2026, at approximately 2300 hours in the area of Westford Milton Road in the Town of Westford.

A photograph of Siobhan Loyer is attached to this press release. Loyer is approximately 5'05" tall, 130 lbs, brown hair, with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweat suit.

Anyone with information on Siobhan Loyer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495