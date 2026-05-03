St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4004642
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/01/2026 at approximately 2005 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Katie Ricker
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
ACCUSED: Joseph Greenwood
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: Cole Stewart
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vandalism call in the Town of St Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Katie Ricker (26) and Joseph Greenwood (45) of Ryegate and Lyndon, VT had committed the crime of Unlawful Mischief. Ricker and Greenwood were issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/15/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2026 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov
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