Submit Release
News Search

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,030 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief x2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4004642

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Nathan Rode                         

STATION:  St. Johnsbury             

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2026 at approximately 2005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Katie Ricker                                  

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Greenwood                                  

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM: Cole Stewart

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vandalism call in the Town of St Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Katie Ricker (26) and Joseph Greenwood (45) of Ryegate and Lyndon, VT had committed the crime of Unlawful Mischief. Ricker and Greenwood were issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/15/2026 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2026 at 0830 AM         

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief x2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.