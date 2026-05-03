St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4004642

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2026 at approximately 2005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Katie Ricker

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

ACCUSED: Joseph Greenwood

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIM: Cole Stewart

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vandalism call in the Town of St Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Katie Ricker (26) and Joseph Greenwood (45) of Ryegate and Lyndon, VT had committed the crime of Unlawful Mischief. Ricker and Greenwood were issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/15/2026 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2026 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819