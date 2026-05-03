Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference With Access To Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:26A5002213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/26/2026 @ 0300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 114, Canaan, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference With Access To Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Michael Lima
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/26/2026 at approximately 0300 hours the Vermont State Police received a report that Michael Lima had assaulted a household member. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks and Border Patrol agents responded to the residence. Investigations revealed that Lima had caused serious bodily injury to a household member and interfered with emergency services by unplugging a Wi-Fi line for phone communications. Lima had fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival and was located and taken into custody a few hours later and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans Country Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Shores
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802)-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.