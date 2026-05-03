Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference With Access To Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:26A5002213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2026 @ 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 114, Canaan, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference With Access To Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Michael Lima

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/26/2026 at approximately 0300 hours the Vermont State Police received a report that Michael Lima had assaulted a household member. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks and Border Patrol agents responded to the residence. Investigations revealed that Lima had caused serious bodily injury to a household member and interfered with emergency services by unplugging a Wi-Fi line for phone communications. Lima had fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival and was located and taken into custody a few hours later and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans Country Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jacob Shores

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Jacob.Shores@vermont.gov

(802)-334-8881