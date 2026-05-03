Ninja Plumbing, Heating and Air Publishes Honor Code with Printed Invoice Penalties

Details outlining the commitments Ninja has to their customers. Ninja serves the Wasatch Front: Salt Lake, Utah, Davis, and Utah County—including Sandy, Draper, Lehi, Provo, Eagle Mountain Details (2of2) outlining the commitments Ninja has to their customers.

The four-pillar commitment posts GPS-tracked dispatch, parts-on-truck guarantees, and financial penalties for violations across 79 Utah cities.

We printed the Honor Code on every invoice because a commitment you can't verify isn't a commitment — it's marketing. The $100 credit and $50 NPS credit are there because words don't build trust.” — Ian Furse, Owner, Ninja Plumbing, Heating and Air

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninja Plumbing, Heating and Air published the Ninja Honor Code with printed invoice penalties across its 79-city Utah service territory , the company announced Friday. The four-pillar commitment — GPS-tracked 120-minute emergency dispatch, 92% parts-on-truck stocking, job-site cleanliness protocols, and post-service NPS tracking — appears on every invoice with financial penalties when any rule breaks, serving 680,000+ homes from Ogden to Spanish Fork.The 120 Rule commits to emergency dispatch arrival within 120 minutes, logged in ServiceTitan GPS tracking. When the target is missed, the dispatch fee is waived. The guarantee spans the company's 79-city territory, covering Summit County, Davis County, Weber County, Ogden, Provo, Park City, and St. George. ServiceTitan's real-time dispatch records anchor the commitment to verifiable data, not self-reported estimates.The 92% Strike guarantees that every van carries 92% of common emergency parts with daily inventory replenishment. When a missing part forces a return visit, the repeat-visit repair is free. The parts-on-truck commitment addresses the emergency-service gap between a technician arriving quickly and a technician carrying the furnace igniter or AC capacitor that solves the problem the same day.The Silent Ninja Rule requires red booties, drop cloths, wiped tools, and vacuumed floors at every service call. A customer who photographs a violation receives a $100 credit. The Honor Check — a 30-minute automated survey, 24-hour appreciation call, and manager follow-up when NPS scores fall below 9 — adds a $50 credit when the post-service check reveals a service gap. The rebuilt ninjahvac.com website meets W3C's Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 Level AA standards, ensuring every customer can read the posted commitments regardless of assistive technology.Ian Furse, Owner of Ninja Plumbing, Heating and Air, said the printed accountability separated the Honor Code from typical service promises. "We printed the Honor Code on every invoice because a commitment you can't verify isn't a commitment — it's marketing," Furse said. "The $100 photo credit and the $50 NPS credit are there because words on a page don't build trust. Money does."The Ninja Guarantee — printed on every invoice — promises that when any Honor Code rule breaks, the service fee is waived, a 5% discount applies, and the customer receives $50 Ninja Bucks toward the next visit. The unified design system deployed across all 79 city service pages ensures the Honor Code commitments read identically whether a homeowner searches from Salt Lake City, Ogden, Davis County, or Park City.The rebuilt ninjahvac.com achieved desktop Core Web Vitals scores of 94-100 across all six tested service pages, according to the April 30, 2026 Google PageSpeed Insights audit. The desktop homepage recorded a Largest Contentful Paint of 0.7 seconds, well below Google's 2.5-second threshold for good user experience. The performance gains position the website as the delivery vehicle making the Honor Code commitments easy to find during a basement flood or furnace failure.The responsive universal header surfaces the emergency phone number and service-area lookup tool on every page of the site. The 79-city service territory covers residential HVAC and plumbing emergencies across Utah's Wasatch Front and extends to St. George, with real-time service-area verification available at ninjahvac.com.Ninja Plumbing, Heating and Air operates a 79-city Utah service territory with 24/7 emergency HVAC and plumbing dispatch. The company has served 680,000+ homes across Salt Lake County, Summit County, Davis County, Weber County, and Utah County since 2017.

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