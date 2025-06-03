Beat the Heat and Boost Efficiency: Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air Unveils Summer AC Tune up Specials

A skilled technician services an air conditioning unit on a sunny summer day Prepare your home for summer with our Summer AC tune up specials. Enjoy a cool and comfortable home all season long. Upgrade to energy-efficient systems and take advantage of federal rebates. Save money and reduce your carbon footprint.

Local HVAC Experts Offer Affordable AC Tune ups and Energy Efficiency Assessments Ahead of Federal Rebate Launch

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air, a trusted provider of plumbing, heating and air conditioning service in Eagle Mountain, UT, is proud to introduce its Summer AC Tune up Specials . This comprehensive package is designed to ensure that local homeowners' AC systems are optimized for the upcoming summer season while also preparing them to take advantage of forthcoming federal energy rebates.The Summer AC Tune up special includes a thorough AC system inspection and tune up, available for just $69 to first-time clients. This service aims to enhance the efficiency and reliability of heating and cooling systems during the peak summer months. Additionally, customers can opt for an energy efficiency assessment to identify potential upgrades, such as energy-efficient HVAC systems or smart thermostats, which can lead to substantial savings on utility bills.With federal home energy rebates expected to launch later this year, Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air is committed to helping homeowners maximize these incentives. The company offers expert guidance on planning and implementing energy-efficient upgrades that qualify for rebates, including insulation, air sealing, and efficient heating and cooling equipment.Ian S Furse, Owner of Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air, stated, "We are dedicated to keeping our community comfortable and helping them save money. Our Summer air conditioning tune up specials not only prepares HVAC systems for summer but also positions homeowners to benefit from the upcoming federal energy rebates. We're here to guide our customers through these opportunities and ensure they get the most out of their investments."In addition to the Summer AC tune up special, Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air provides 24/7 emergency services to address any urgent HVAC or plumbing needs, ensuring that customers receive prompt and reliable assistance whenever required.**About Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air**Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air is a family-owned business based in Eagle Mountain, UT, with over 20 years of experience. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is fully licensed and insured. Their team of certified technicians provides expert plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services to Salt Lake and Utah County, ensuring customer satisfaction and quality craftsmanship.

