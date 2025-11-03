$3,200 Federal Tax Credits for Energy-Efficient Home Upgrades Expire December 31, 2025

Professional installation of an energy-efficient heat pump on a Utah home, qualifying for up to $2,000 in federal tax credits—act before December 31, 2025. Infographic illustrating home upgrades like heat pumps and tankless heaters, with potential $3,200 in tax savings—countdown to December 31, 2025 expiration. Sleek tankless water heater installation offering up to $600 tax credit and 24-34% energy savings—upgrade now to beat the 2025 deadline.

Ninja Plumbing, Heating and Air urges Utah homeowners to claim up to $3,200 in savings on energy-efficient upgrades before the December 31, 2025, deadline.

Research shows heat pump installations can lower annual bills by $300–$650 in many cases, making this a smart move for long-term affordability.” — Michael Prisbrey

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As federal tax incentives for energy-efficient home improvements phase out by year's end, Ninja Plumbing, Heating and Air is advising Utah homeowners to upgrade systems promptly. The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit (Section 25C), modified under the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA) and set to expire December 31, 2025, provides up to $3,200 in savings for qualifying HVAC and plumbing installations like heat pumps and tankless water heaters These credits, aimed at promoting sustainability, apply to primary residences and require ENERGY STAR-certified products. With Utah's energy prices rising— including an 18% hike from Rocky Mountain Power this year—timely upgrades can reduce bills while claiming federal benefits before they vanish.KEY QUALIFYING UPGRADES AND BENEFITSHomeowners can claim credits for installations completed by December 31, 2025, potentially saving thousands upfront plus ongoing energy costs:HEAT PUMPS: Up to $2,000 credit for air-source or geothermal models; average annual energy savings of $300–$650, depending on efficiency and home size.TANKLESS WATER HEATERS: Up to $600 for efficient gas or electric units; reduces water heating costs by 24–34% compared to traditional tanks for low-usage homes.BOILERS AND FURNACES: Up to $600 for high-efficiency models; ideal for Utah's cold winters, cutting heating costs significantly.CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONERS: Up to $600 for ENERGY STAR systems; enhances cooling efficiency amid rising summer demands.INSULATION AND AIR SEALING: Up to $1,200; often bundled with HVAC work for comprehensive savings, boosting overall home efficiency."With Utah energy prices rising, these expiring credits represent a critical opportunity for families to invest in reliable, eco-friendly systems," said Ian Furse, Owner of Ninja Plumbing, Heating and Air. "We've helped hundreds of local homeowners cut utility bills by up to 30% through these upgrades—don't miss out before December 31."Added Michael Prisbrey: "Research shows heat pump installations can lower annual bills by $300–$650 in many cases, making this a smart move for long-term affordability."Ninja Plumbing, Heating and Air recommends free consultations to assess eligibility and ensure IRS-compliant installations. Credits are non-refundable; consult a tax advisor for details.For more on 2025 energy tax credits or to schedule, visit ninjahvac.com or call 801-997-8909.

