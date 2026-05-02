The Future of Retention

FORT KNOX, Ky in an era where "People First" is the Army’s top priority, the Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG) has launched its Command Career Counselor Course here, aimed at transforming how the Army Reserve manages its most valuable asset its Soldiers. The intensive course, held at the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College, brought together senior 79V Career Counselors from across the nation. Unlike standard certification, this curriculum focuses on the strategic level of retention, equipping senior Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) with the tools to advise commanders on force readiness and long-term talent sustainability. The course represents a shift in the ARCG’s approach to career management. While 79Vs have traditionally focused on reenlistment and transitions, the new Command Career Counselor Course elevates the role to that of a strategic advisor.

The graduation ceremony served for the participants, who were recognized for their academic achievements and dedication. Several Soldiers were highlighted for their exceptional performance:

Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Woods was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for his outstanding performance during the course, demonstrating a mastery of complex retention strategies.

Sgt. 1st Class Robin N. Ciani and others received their Certificates of Training, marking their official transition into the role of Command Career Counselor.

As the Army Reserve continues to navigate a competitive recruiting environment, the quality of career counseling at the unit level is critical. By standardizing practices and updating regulatory knowledge, the ARCG ensures that every 79V is equipped with the latest digital platforms and transition benefits to keep "the best and brightest" in uniform. The graduation of this class marks a new chapter for the ARCG, reinforcing the commitment to professional development and the enduring strength of the Army Reserve's NCO corps.