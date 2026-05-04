Red Light Method Expands National Footprint with New Studio Opening

Red Light Method Medical Grade Red Light Treatment Tulsa Power Plate

We are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between fitness, wellness, and recovery.” — Allison Beardsley

LAYTON, UT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method , a rapidly growing wellness and recovery franchise, announced the opening of its fifteenth location in Layton, Utah. The milestone reflects continued national expansion, with more than 70 additional locations currently in development.Founded by Allison Beardsley, the creator of Club Pilates, Red Light Method is positioning itself within the fast-growing health, recovery, and longevity sector by offering a science-informed, integrated approach to wellness.The Layton studio officially opened on April 27, serving a growing community of members seeking accessible, science backed, recovery and performance solutions.A Science-Informed Approach to WellnessRed Light Method’s core service includes a 25-minute medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy session designed to support cellular health. The company maintains an exclusive agreement with Contour Light systems, which feature FDA clearances for pain and inflammation relief as well as circumference reduction.Studios also incorporate complementary wellness modalities, including:- Power Plate training- Pilates reformer workouts- Pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy- Exercise with oxygen therapy (EWOT)- Infrared sauna sessions“We are focused on making advanced wellness solutions more accessible,” said Beardsley. “Treatments that can cost $150 to $250 per session elsewhere are available within an affordable monthly membership model. Our goal is to help individuals prioritize health at the cellular level, which we believe is foundational to overall wellness. We are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between fitness, wellness, and recovery. Red light therapy was a turning point in my own health, which is why I knew I wanted to share this with the world.”Operational Focus and Franchisee SupportAccording to Eric Tepper, CEO of Red Light Method, the company continues to invest heavily in infrastructure to support franchisees from initial onboarding through long-term growth.“Our expansion is exciting, but more important is the performance and sustainability of each studio,” said Tepper. “We’ve built systems designed to support franchisees across site selection, development, sales, and operations to help drive consistent outcomes.”The company reports that its franchise system includes comprehensive support services such as:- Site selection and lease negotiation- Studio buildout and vendor coordination- Sales training and marketing systems- Ongoing operational guidanceFranchisees range from first-time business owners to experienced multi-unit operators.Growth Trajectory and Market PositioningAs of April 2026, Red Light Method reports:- 15 studios open- 8 locations in presale- 70+ locations in developmentThe company attributes its growth to several structural advantages, including:- Estimated startup investment between $350,000–$450,000- Equipment cost efficiencies through vendor partnerships with zero vendor kick backs- A scalable, system-driven operating model with a low monthly operating budgetWith a stated goal of reaching 100 locations within the next two to three years, Red Light Method is continuing to expand within the broader wellness and recovery category.Red Light Method is actively seeking qualified franchise partners across the United States.Franchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comWebsite: www.redlightmethod.com Source: Red Light Method

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