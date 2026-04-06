Red Light Method Accelerates National Expansion with New Studio Openings and Growing Franchise Demand

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Fast-growing wellness franchise opens four new locations in Q1 2026 as more than 70 units enter development pipeline

From onboarding through long-term growth, our systems and team are built to support owners every step of the way.” — Eric Tepper

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 27, 2026 — Red Light Method , a rapidly emerging wellness and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of the global fitness brand Club Pilates, today announced continued nationwide expansion with the opening of four new locations in the first quarter of 2026. The brand now has more than 70 locations in development, reinforcing its position at the forefront of the fast-growing health, recovery, and longevity category. The brand has recently gained national and local news attention New studio openings in Q1 2026 include:• Fort Collins, Colorado• Parker, Colorado• Tulsa, Oklahoma• Carlsbad, CaliforniaThe Tulsa location was recently featured in a local news segment.Driven by increasing consumer demand for science-backed wellness and recovery solutions, Red Light Method is scaling a differentiated concept that integrates cellular health, movement, and recovery into a single, accessible experience.“Our expansion is incredibly exciting,” said Eric Tepper, CEO of Red Light Method. “We are projecting to grow from 10 open locations last year to more than 25 this year, and the demand continues to accelerate. Every studio we open generates interest from new franchise candidates across the country. We’re attracting both first-time owners and experienced operators who believe in our mission and see the strength of our model.”A Science-Driven Approach to WellnessRed Light Method’s core offering begins with a 25-minute medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy session designed to support cellular health. Red Light Method has an exclusive agreement with Contour Light systems which is one of the only medical grade red light systems with two FDA Clearings (pain and inflammation relief and circumference fat loss). Studios also offer complementary modalities such as Power Plate training, Pilates reformer workouts, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, exercise with oxygen therapy, and infrared sauna experiences.“True health starts at the cellular level,” said founder Allison Beardsley. “You can be strong and active, but without cellular health, overall wellness suffers. Red light therapy was a turning point for me personally, and today it’s the foundation of our method. The science is real, and consumers are increasingly educated and seeking these solutions. Our members rave about all the modalities and the results they see. It’s truly a blessing.”Built for Franchisee SuccessRed Light Method has developed a comprehensive franchise support system designed to guide owners through every stage of business development and operations. The company provides end-to-end support including site selection, leasing, construction, sales training, marketing, and ongoing operations.“We place a huge emphasis on franchisee success,” Tepper added. “From onboarding through long-term growth, our systems and team are built to support owners every step of the way. Many of our franchisees are transitioning from traditional careers into business ownership, while others are experienced multi-unit operators expanding their portfolios.”Beardsley added, “This is my second evolution in franchising. With Red Light Method, we’ve applied everything I learned from building Club Pilates and created a stronger, more collaborative system. Our leadership team operates like a family, and that culture extends to our franchisees and our members.”Positioned for Scalable GrowthAs of March 2026, Red Light Method reports:• 14 studios open• 7 additional locations in presale• 70+ locations in development nationwideThe brand attributes its rapid growth to several key factors:• Startup investment averaging $350,000–$450,000• Significant equipment cost efficiencies through negotiated vendor partnerships with no franchisor kick backs• A scalable, system-driven franchise model with robust support infrastructureWith a goal of reaching 100 locations within the next two to three years, Red Light Method is poised to become a leading brand in the evolving wellness and recovery space.Red Light Method is actively seeking qualified franchise partners nationwide.Franchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comWebsite: www.redlightmethod.com

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