Red Light Method Continues National Expansion With New Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Location

Red Light Method Red Light Method Modalities 2 Medical Grade Red Light Treatment

Fast-growing franchise founded by Club Pilates creator Allison Beardsley expands mission-driven ownership focused on recovery, longevity, and community impact

We have a family-like environment, and I want to work with can-do people” — Allison Beardsley

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method , the fast-growing wellness and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of the global Club Pilates brand, continues its national expansion with a new location coming to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.The new Central Pennsylvania studio will be locally owned and operated by Todd and Shelly, longtime Mechanicsburg residents who have called the community home for more than 25 years. The couple raised their two children in the area and have remained deeply involved in local faith-based and community organizations, including LCBC West Shore.Built On Culture FirstAs Red Light Method accelerates toward almost 80 locations in development, the brand continues to distinguish itself through a culture-first approach to franchise growth. Rather than selecting franchisees based solely on capital or professional background, Beardsley has emphasized the importance of shared values, community orientation, and authentic alignment with the brand’s mission.“We put culture above everything else,” Beardsley has said. “One of the keys to building a successful franchise is having great franchisees who share the same core values as the company. That’s why we screen for company fit before we look at anything else.”That philosophy resonated immediately with Todd and Shelly.“The moment we heard that the core value of Red Light Method was ‘Love thy neighbor as thyself,’ we felt an instant connection,” they said. “Shelly had been researching and personally experiencing the benefits of red light therapy for years, so when we met Allison (founder) and Eric (CEO), everything clicked.”About The New FranchiseesShelly brings more than a decade of hands-on fitness and wellness experience as an ACE-certified personal trainer, working with clients across a wide range of ages and fitness levels. Her passion for helping older adults reclaim strength, confidence, and vitality aligns closely with Red Light Method’s accessible, low-impact wellness model.Todd brings nearly three decades of healthcare entrepreneurship, business leadership, and community service. He previously served as founder and CEO of CressCare Medical, helping grow the company into a regional leader in sleep and oxygen therapy. He also co-owned a 19-location pharmacy network serving communities across Pennsylvania and has spent the past 14 years involved in nonprofit and faith-based organizations, including LCBC Church and Bridge of Hope.Together, Todd and Shelly bring a combination of healthcare leadership, wellness expertise, sales and marketing experience, and deep community investment to the Red Light Method system.The Mechanicsburg studio is expected to introduce Central Pennsylvania to Red Light Method’s unique combination of wellness and recovery modalities, including medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy, Power Plate, PEMF, infrared sauna, Pilates, and EWOT, or Exercise with Oxygen Therapy.“Our goal is to serve every fitness level and age group, particularly those looking for low-impact ways to recover, heal, and feel their best,” Todd and Shelly said. “At the same time, we offer athletes proven technologies designed to reduce pain, restore energy, and improve performance.”Bringing Wellness To AllRed Light Method’s model is designed to make premium recovery and wellness more approachable, accessible, and affordable for everyday consumers. By combining therapeutic technologies with gentle movement and a supportive studio environment, the brand is positioned to serve a broad range of members, from active adults and athletes to those seeking improved mobility, recovery, and overall well-being. By providing services that typically add up to over $1500 per month for around $200 a month Red Light Method seeks to make modalities once reserved for the wealthy accessible to everyone.For Todd and Shelly, the decision to join Red Light Method is about more than opening a studio.“Our ‘why’ is simple: we want to improve lives and make a meaningful impact in our community,” they said. “Our goal is not simply to open a studio, but to build a sanctuary where people of every age and ability can experience health, healing, encouragement, community, and hope.”The Mechanicsburg expansion reflects Red Light Method’s broader national growth strategy: partnering with values-driven operators who understand both business execution and the importance of creating a meaningful client experience.Red Light Method's Selection ProcessBeardsley’s franchise selection process has become a defining part of the brand’s growth story. She is known for spending significant time with prospective franchisees during Discovery Day, observing how they interact with the team, the studio environment, and the broader mission of the company.“I make sure franchisees are an awesome cultural fit,” Beardsley has said. “We have a family-like environment, and I want to work with can-do people. How they act in the studio tells me everything.”As Red Light Method continues expanding into new markets nationwide, the brand is attracting franchisees with backgrounds in healthcare, fitness, finance, entrepreneurship, and community leadership. The company’s growth reflects rising consumer demand for recovery, longevity, low-impact fitness, and wellness solutions that support people in feeling and functioning better.With the addition of Mechanicsburg, Red Light Method continues its mission to bring modern recovery and wellness services to communities across the country through a franchise model built on culture, care, and accessibility.“More than anything, we want to create a supportive environment where people feel encouraged on their wellness journey and empowered to feel stronger, healthier, and more confident in everyday life,” Todd and Shelly said. “If we can help someone move better, feel better, and live better, that is how we define success.”About Red Light MethodRed Light Method is a fast-growing wellness and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of the global Club Pilates brand. The concept combines medical grade, FDA cleared red light therapy, low-impact movement, recovery technologies, and a supportive studio environment designed to help members improve how they look, feel, move, and live. With locations in development across the country, Red Light Method is expanding through a culture-first franchise model focused on wellness, accessibility, and community impact.Email: franchise@redlightmethod.comWebsite: www.redlightmethod.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.