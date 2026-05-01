Senate Bill 1304 Printer's Number 1658

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1658

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1304

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, COSTA, PICOZZI

AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 1, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An

act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for

injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;

establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing

procedure for the determination of liability and compensation

thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and

compensation, further providing for computation of benefits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 307(7) of the act of June 2, 1915

(P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is

amended to read:

Section 307. In case of death, compensation shall be

computed on the following basis, and distributed to the

following persons: Provided, That in no case shall the wages of

the deceased be taken to be less than fifty per centum of the

Statewide average weekly wage for purposes of this section:

* * *

(7) Whether or not there be dependents as aforesaid, the

reasonable expense of burial, not exceeding [seven thousand

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