Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,582 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1304 Printer's Number 1658

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1658

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1304

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, COSTA, PICOZZI

AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 1, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An

act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for

injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;

establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing

procedure for the determination of liability and compensation

thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and

compensation, further providing for computation of benefits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 307(7) of the act of June 2, 1915

(P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is

amended to read:

Section 307. In case of death, compensation shall be

computed on the following basis, and distributed to the

following persons: Provided, That in no case shall the wages of

the deceased be taken to be less than fifty per centum of the

Statewide average weekly wage for purposes of this section:

* * *

(7) Whether or not there be dependents as aforesaid, the

reasonable expense of burial, not exceeding [seven thousand

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1304 Printer's Number 1658

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.