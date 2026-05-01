Senate Bill 1304 Printer's Number 1658
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1658
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1304
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, COSTA, PICOZZI
AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 1, 2026
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 1, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An
act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for
injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;
establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing
procedure for the determination of liability and compensation
thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and
compensation, further providing for computation of benefits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 307(7) of the act of June 2, 1915
(P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is
amended to read:
Section 307. In case of death, compensation shall be
computed on the following basis, and distributed to the
following persons: Provided, That in no case shall the wages of
the deceased be taken to be less than fifty per centum of the
Statewide average weekly wage for purposes of this section:
* * *
(7) Whether or not there be dependents as aforesaid, the
reasonable expense of burial, not exceeding [seven thousand
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